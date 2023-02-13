Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 13, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 2/13/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Monday, February 13, 2023

The square formed by the Sun in Aquarius and the Moon as it moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius may make some zodiac signs uneasy today. Many may find themselves wondering what recent revelations mean and whether they should make big changes. Mondays are all about focusing on the essentials and setting priorities.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Work on finding a balance between your dreams and reality. Make sure you're moving that body of yours.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Keep on saving, Taurus. Now isn't the time to change course, even if your accounts are looking less dire.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't brush off those sniffles. Take care of yourself. Your enthusiasm for that new project will give even the most steadfast pessimists hope. Make sure your coworkers are on your side.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You sure do know how to persevere. Your constant achievements will lead to success. You may be in a good mood, but you can't rule out spats in your private life



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're one super convincing zodiac sign, but you can't charm everyone with those powers. Don't let your daydreams carry you away; be in the here and now.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Let your feelings out! Try not to be so stubborn. Constant pressure to perform can take a toll on your health, Virgo.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're lacking decision-making power. Your relationship with the boss isn't great right now. Don't get discouraged. Stay the course. Enjoy the connections and harmony you have with your loved ones.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Being able to laugh at yourself is a real skill. You might not be getting where you want to go because you're not happy with yourself. Giving unsolicited advice isn't a good look, Scorpio.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Keep saving, Sagittarius. Don't let a deal dissuade you! A little more exercise would go a long way.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

The magic ingredient for your professional life is teamwork. Do your best to play nice. If you're looking to move, now is a good time for a change.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Stick to your plan; success is so close you can smell it. Try to take your intensity down a notch. It's all well and good to want to settle things quickly, but it's throwing your partner for a loop.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20