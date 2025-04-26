Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 26, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 4/26/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Is love on the horizon, or are you about to get a big breakthrough at work? Check out Saturday's daily horoscope to find out what your zodiac sign can expect this weekend.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, April 26, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 11/26/2025. © Unsplash/Vincentiu Solomon Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: The celestial energies can create ups and downs in your life. It's important to stay connected so you are prepared for all life's challenges and opportunities. Do you have the courage to be vulnerable and open your heart, as well as to stand up for your own boundaries? Only then will you achieve true peace and harmony with yourself and in your relationships with others.

Are you looking for love, success, strength, and health? The tips in the daily horoscope can help you sharpen your focus as you pursue your goals.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Now is the time for serious conversations you've been avoiding. Take time to plan and organize before embarking on a bigger task. Work hard, but play hard too!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Pay particular attention to what you say and how you say it. You don't want to be misunderstood or accidentally offend someone. Taking extra care with your words will help you deepen your relationships.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your energy levels fluctuate depending on your mood. A period of stagnation may leave you desirous of more. Now is a good time to reconnect with old friends and rediscover old hobbies and interests.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You are a fast and efficient worker, earning the admiration of the people around you. Stay out of power struggles. Sometimes it's best to let things play out without getting personally involved.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You know how to get your own way. Use these stellar negotiating skills to your own advantage – but not at others' expense. Your charisma attracts people to you like a magnet.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are walking a tightrope in your love life. It's time to get things settled if you ever want to have any peace of mind.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Now is a good time for apologies and heart-to-heart conversations. Someone casts a spell on you, and you can't get your mind off of them!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Trust is the basis of any lasting relationship. If you find yourself in serious doubt, it may be time for an important conversation. Don't make any promises you can't keep.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your emotions are at a high, and you don't know whether to laugh or cry. Put your best foot forward, and you're sure to impress. Be careful not to overstep anyone's boundaries.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Just because someone is polite doesn't mean they have your best interests at heart. Keep an eye on your budget, and don't get careless with your spending.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You receive unexpected support at a critical moment. You are in a period of heightened creativity. Let your imagination run free, and enjoy interesting encounters with eccentric people.

