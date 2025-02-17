Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 17, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 2/17/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What does the universe have in store for you this week? Check out Monday's daily horoscope to get a feel for your fate.

Your free horoscope on Monday, February 17, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/17/2025. © 123rf/peterorsel Each zodiac sign – Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Gemini – feels the impact of the planetary movements and star constellations in unique ways. In order to find happiness and harmony, it's important to get in touch with your feelings and to approach life with courage. Astrology can give you important clues about what to expect along your journey. Are the stars aligned favorably for new business ventures? Are romance and love on the horizon? Take a look at daily horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your zodiac sign this Monday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't take on all the burden. You have to preserve your strength and peace of mind. Take time to enjoy the beautiful moments; don't squander them by rushing through your day.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Exercise restraint in any negotiations or business dealings. It's better to let things play out than to make any snap decisions at this point. Feeling bored in your personal life? Rely on your excellent social skills to get out and meet new people.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you are feeling overwhelmed, it may be time to take a vacation. A little getaway – even if you don't go far – could work wonders for your state of mind. Singles should keep their eyes out for a potential new flame.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

People find it hard to resist your seductive charm. Enjoy the winning effect you have on those around you. If you are not happy in your personal life, it's entirely within your power to seek change.

Leo horoscope: July 23 to August 22

You may feel like a bit of an outsider right now. That can be difficult, but remember: the desire to belong is not worth every sacrifice. If you are feeling under the weather, prioritize your health and well-being.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You sense difficult times ahead. Work on cultivating your existing relationships and building new ones. A strong support system will help you weather any storm.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Take a critical look at your financial situation, and be careful not to overspend. Express your thoughts clearly if you want to avoid any misunderstandings. Communication is key to harmonious relationships.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are too closed off. Allow yourself to open up, and you'll find you make much greater headway. Trust your gut, and don't let another person's criticism stand in your way.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Make others laugh, and that will make you happy too. Consult your friends about that matter you've been contemplating. It's important to hear other perspectives, especially from people who care about you.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If your love life is getting too intense and overwhelming, you might need to take a step back. Prioritize rest and relaxation. Once you have space to breathe, you'll be able to find your anchor again.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

An opportunity will come up that you won't want to miss! Your road may be bumpy, but you'll get there in the end. Stay the course!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20