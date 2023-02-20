Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 20, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 2/20/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Every day is a new chance. Are the stars sending positive vibes your way today? The daily horoscope can tell you what the universe has in store for your zodiac sign at the start of a new week!



Your free horoscope on Monday, February 20, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/20/2023. © 123RF / annbozhko There's a new moon in Pisces this Monday. That means every zodiac sign –Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – can seize on this inspiring energy. This is the time to reevaluate goals and priorities. Ask yourself if you are making enough time for yourself and finding balance. Are you sharing enough of your thoughts and dreams with your special someone? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 15, 2023 In addition to the new Moon, the vibes this Monday are all about new beginnings thanks to the position of Venus and the Sun's alignment with Aries. What are you waiting for? Use astrology to make the most of the day and kick-start the project that will propel you to your dreams!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You won't be getting spoiled with positive energy today. But your mood is high, as is your energy. It's time to embrace that fitness routine.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Gather your courage and finally show your feelings. Today is the perfect time for dating and romance.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Ask yourself what it is you truly need. Listen to your inner voice. Your good mood will hold as long as you don't get pushed into doing something. Try to look at problems from a different perspective.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're too gullible. Don't trust just anyone with your money. Unsolicited advice doesn't thrill anyone, Cancer. When you're unhappy with yourself, motivation is hard to come by.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You don't feel like you're in the best shape. But romantically, you're floating on cloud nine. Don't get cocky. Your motto should be "live and let live."



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Virgo, today you need to be ready for some disapproval from your coworkers. You know their criticism isn't unfounded. Having a conversation will help. Don't worry, you'll know exactly when you should jump from a sinking ship.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're craving change. Regardless if you're attached or single, you need something to happen. Be spontaneous, Libra. Do that wild thing. You've been waiting for an erotic spark. Embrace it when it comes.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Relax and you'll be much more efficient. When it comes to romance, things are getting hot. Single Scorpios should get ready for their heart to flutter a bit. Today can be the start of something special.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Life is full of sunlight and shade, Sagittarius. You've got to learn to enjoy the positive and the negative. But don't fret, your bruised confidence will get soothed today. You're going to get the recognition and affection you need.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Treat weaker people with love. Exercise fills you with energy. It's ok to wonder if you're really up for the challenge of great responsibility.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

There will be some strange encounters with acquaintance in the next few days. You're excited and have great ideas. If you can, you should take some time off. It'll help you to recharge and build up your strength.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20