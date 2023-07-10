Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 10, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 7/10/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Monday, July 10, 2023

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign is best served by taking it slow on Monday, July 10. The Moon is waning in Aries, that can send some rash energy your way. Make sure you're thinking before jumping in to things at work or in love. Balance is key to success in all areas of life, so get in touch with the cosmic forces that influence our thoughts and feelings.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've been picking up unambitious gigs for long enough. Dare to take on the bigger projects and find enjoyment in your work.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Taurus, you're about to get some great feed back on your work. It may inspire you to make and want more. If you admit your mistakes, you won't be judged.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

No one can escape your magic. Use your powers purposefully. Your loved ones want some undisturbed time with you.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You aren't one to resist a fun flirt, but don't be surprised if your partner isn't thrilled. Devote yourself to balance and harmony if you want your relationship to thrive.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Leo, you're into banter and not deep conversations today. Don't let your inner tension muck things up. Take some time out to find balance.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Focus on your personal interests right now, professionally you don't have great cards at the moment. If you're looking for meaning, pay attention to other people. They may have something to teach you.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're sure of yourself, which makes acting carefree easy. Enjoy this confident moment and the good mood. This may be a fortuitous time financially and professionally.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your enthusiasm for a new project will convince even the biggest naysayers. Yours colleagues are on your side. Searching for reasons is part of life, but the answers won't always be clear. Work on trust and embrace ambiguity.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're restless and into showing a different side of yourself. Your partner knows you better now, but that brings its own challenges. Stay patient, Sagittarius!



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

The argument is over, Capricorn. How you deal with the aftermath is decisive for your career. You're one passionate and seductive sign.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Everything is going your way and it lifts your soul. Emotionally, things are a lot more intense than usual. When it comes to romance, you may react with more passion and jump into deep conversations.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20