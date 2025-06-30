Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 30, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 6/30/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Want to start your week on a high note? The daily horoscope for June 30 has the tips you need!

Your free horoscope on Monday, June 30, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 6/30/2025. © 123RF/olaola Are your heart and your head out of alignment? Are you unsure whether you can trust your own feelings? The movements of the stars and planets can have profound impacts on your daily mood. Astrologers interpret the current constellations to understand how the cosmic energies are influencing our lives. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, June 29, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Check out the daily horoscope for the insights you crave on what awaits this Monday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It's good to be curious, but don't take things too far. People don't like when you seem to doubt them. You may have some minor arguments with your partner, but don't worry – the clouds will pass.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You aren't taking care of yourself, and people are starting to worry. Take time away from work to relax. A walk in the park or a long bath are in order.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you are in a committed relationship, there's no reason to jeopardize it with fleeting escapades. You might end up regretting it. Take a deep breath and focus on what's most important.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Be careful about flirting with a colleague. You don't want things to turn messy at work. When it comes to personal goals, you know what you want and how to achieve it. People admire your drive.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't put off making that decision any longer. Now is the time to act. Your calm and reassuring manner makes people feel comfortable and at ease.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You seem a little absent-minded and unfocused. Take it easy! A project is taking longer than planned. Don't get flustered; just keep plugging away and giving it your best.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your advice is appreciated in helping a friend through romantic difficulties. Try to switch off sometimes and let your mind wander free. Allow yourself to explore your own wishes, desires, and dreams.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Think carefully about what you are doing and prepare for any possible difficulties. Before you sign a contract, consider your plans. Take your time before making any big decisions.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Strengthen your immune system by making sure you get your daily vitamins. You shouldn't always draw conclusions about others from yourself.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Have an open ear and stand up for others. You have the strength needed to meet the challenge. You have the opportunity to put your professional knowledge to good use.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A ray of sunshine is coming into your life. You can expect some relief from your financial troubles. Lean back and let a problem dissolve.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20