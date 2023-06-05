Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 5, 2023

It's about time that you dare to dream. Your daily horoscope for Monday can inspire you to reach for new heights. Let the stars help you find your way at work, in love, and along your wellness journey!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 6/5/2023. © 123rf / merfin

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: a new day, a new week, and a new chance to go for what you want in life!

Many a zodiac sign may still feel like they're on cloud nine thanks to the lunar energy of the full Moon, which moves into calculating Capricorn.

It's time to plan, scheme, and organize your future. What do you want to achieve this summer? Are there long-standing tasks that you've been avoiding? Today's the day you should pick up the thread again.

With Mars' transit in Aries coming to an end, so will that feeling of restlessness. Enough words, time for action!

Use the energies of the day to make the most of your Monday.