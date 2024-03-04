Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 4, 2024

What kind of opportunities are coming your way this Monday? Your daily horoscope can tell you if luck is on your side today.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 3/4/2024. © 123RF/varka

Each of the 12 zodiac signs is associated with an element. These elements can help explain people's dispositions and emotions.

Fire signs like, Leo, Aries, and Sagittarius behave differently in relationships than the air signs of Gemini, Aquarius, and Libra.

The water signs of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces have different strengths than the earth signs of Taurus, Capricorn, and Virgo.

Astrology can help break down how the energies of the planets, sun, and moon will move your sign and those of a similar element.

On top of that, this Monday's moon is waning in the earth sign of Capricorn. This lunar phase can send some grounding energy your way.

Let the stars and your horoscope help you find the love, wealth, and health you dream of.