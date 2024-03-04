Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 4, 2024
What kind of opportunities are coming your way this Monday? Your daily horoscope can tell you if luck is on your side today.
Your free horoscope on Monday, March 4, 2024
Each of the 12 zodiac signs is associated with an element. These elements can help explain people's dispositions and emotions.
Fire signs like, Leo, Aries, and Sagittarius behave differently in relationships than the air signs of Gemini, Aquarius, and Libra.
The water signs of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces have different strengths than the earth signs of Taurus, Capricorn, and Virgo.
Astrology can help break down how the energies of the planets, sun, and moon will move your sign and those of a similar element.
On top of that, this Monday's moon is waning in the earth sign of Capricorn. This lunar phase can send some grounding energy your way.
Let the stars and your horoscope help you find the love, wealth, and health you dream of.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Today is a great day for business trips and talks. If moody people muddle your plans, take a beat. You have the smarts to find a solution.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Just because your progress isn't speedy doesn't mean it isn't laudable. Keep trucking, and more importantly, keep growing.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Those who make quick decisions can get a jump on the competition. It's alright to ask your partner what they need. You're not a mind reader, Gemini.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Express your feelings instead of hiding them. Embrace life, and do things that bring you joy. You're not alone; someone is offering a strong shoulder.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You know how to make people feel secure. Make sure you let tenderness in. You need to find common ground with your boo.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Your family supports you. Take care, you may have some fires to put out in your personal life. Breathe deeply to keep your emotions from boiling over.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Don't withdraw, and dare to open up instead. Listen to your friend's advice, but act on your own terms. You've got this, Libra.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You like working with people more than you like sitting behind a desk. Focus on making connections; this will lead you to the job of your dreams.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You're prepared to stand up for what you believe in; just make sure you don't push too hard. A friend has been waiting for you to call for a while.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Stick to your savings strategy. Your mind is racing. Try to find some time to really switch off. Relaxation will help you find new inspiration.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Don't be afraid of losing face. Instead, learn to laugh at your own mistakes. Professionally, this week will be full of variety, and you can achieve a lot. Don't let yourself be distracted by a sense of comfort.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Give yourself a little break from everyday life. Read a good book or take a nap. Trust your body. It knows what you need, Pisces.
Cover photo: 123RF/varka