Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 10, 2025

Need a boost of confidence and inspiration to start your week? Let the daily horoscope for November 10 light the spark this Monday!

Your free horoscope on Monday, November 10, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 11/10/2025. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, fate is not something set in stone. Matters of love, career, health, and finances are always up for contestation. What you make of the circumstances of your life is entirely up to you. The stars are an inexhaustible source of inspiration and energy in your quest for success and happiness. Their messages may be inscrutable, but this is where astrology comes in: it helps translate them into practical advice. With the Moon transitioning from Cancer to Leo on Monday, be prepared for a whirlwind of emotions that must be tamed through careful, considered actions. Let the daily horoscope show you how!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Keep dreaming big, Aries, but keep your feet on the ground while you do it. People won't take you seriously if you overpromise on results. It's time to let your head rule your heart for a while.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Let your childish, playful side come out, Taurus. You've been too serious lately. Creativity and imagination are just as valuable as reliability and technical knowledge at work.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Small gestures keep friendships alive. How about putting in at least as much effort into your relationships as you do at work? Don't panic, good things take time to grow and blossom, especially when it comes to love.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Harmony is the word of the day. Conflicts and tensions can't touch you at the moment. Use this period to build on your foundations – that means reflecting and making efforts to improve yourself.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Brilliant results at work have put you in the spotlight. The universe wants you to go for it, Leo. Ignore the doubts – and the doubters – and believe in your ability to get to the next level.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your modesty is well-received, as is your empathy and your big heart. But what about the times when you need to fight for what you want? That aversion to conflict doesn't always sever you well.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Financially, you need to make a big decision. Focusing obsessively on only one answer will get you into trouble. Bring in a new perspective if you feel you've lost the ability to be objective.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're looking for excitement rather than responsibility. That's an urge that will lead you down a dangerous path. By all means, enjoy the finer things in life, but keep an eye on your finances.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your team spirit pays off. With new allies on your side, you'll be able to achieve great things at work. You know what you want, and your discipline will help you overcome any obstacles.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Sometimes, the constant changes in your professional life feel like too much to bear. You hate it when things don't go to plan, but you'll just have to accept it, Capricorn. Learn to accept the things you can't control.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

What matters most today is avoiding situations that will test your temper. Emotionally, you're not in the right place to deal with excessive stress. It's OK to take a step back and seek some peace and quiet.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20