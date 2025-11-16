Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, November 16, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 11/16/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Open your mind to a world of possibilities for growth and progress this Sunday with some positive astrological vibes from the daily horoscope on November 16!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, November 16, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 11/16/2025. © 123RF/vectorshowstudio You don't have to be an astrologer to learn how to tap into the endless spring of positivity floating among the stars. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign is intimately connected to the constellations and planets, which shape our thoughts and feelings in mysterious ways. Whether you're looking for love, success at work, a healthier body, or just emotional balance, the daily horoscope is your tool for building a solid personal foundation. Let go of the past, ground yourself in the present, and look to the future with optimism and self-belief. You're in control of life's journey. Step forward!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Rest and recovery should be at the top of your list of priorities today. You can't keep burning the candle at both ends. Don't put yourself under pressure to succeed at all times, Aries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You've made a big impression with your ability to withstand a lot of stress, but there's only so much you can take without some help. Unexpected events could turn your plans upside down.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Only listen to people who have your best interests at heart, Gemini. Your relationship conveys a sense of security, rely on it to calm your anxiety. Trust is crucial for love.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You can breathe again, Cancer. Body and soul are in harmony, you're doing well financially, and nothing threatens your position at work. Instead of waiting for the other shoe to drop, build on a sense of optimism for the future.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

New insights and connections are valuable for your personal growth. Recognition may not be on the horizon, but it will come eventually. Stay patient and don't become impulsive.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Good opportunities need to be taken in a timely fashion, Virgo. Your cheerful nature can sometimes degenerate into flippancy. Take challenges seriously before you fall further behind.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're in a very promising phase emotionally. Let deep feelings inspire you to greater things, even as they can sometimes be a bit scary. You are in top form physically, which helps your powers of concentration.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Everything feels easy and comfortable for you at the moment. This could be the start of something special, especially for singles looking to experience true love or even just some excitement.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Before you rush towards your financial goals, think carefully about what you want to achieve. Some risks are necessary for progress, others aren't worth the price. Enlist the help of people you trust.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you don't listen to your needs, your mood will only darken further. It's not selfish to look after yourself, Capricorn. Remove negative influences from your life before they drain you of all energy.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You've always been very direct, but that can come across a bit aggressive at times. Be more open to compromise and change, especially if your current approach hasn't gotten you very far.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20