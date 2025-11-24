Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 24, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 11/24/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The start of a new week is an opportunity to reset and get back on track! Find out what's coming your way with the daily horoscope for November 24.

Your free horoscope on Monday, November 24, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 11/24/2025. © Unsplash/Azin Javadzadeh Many a life goal seems unattainable, many a hurdle like an insurmountable mountain. Astrology helps you to see more clearly and find new paths where only obstacles seem present. With the energy of the universe on your side and the inspiring forces of the constellations driving you forward, there's nothing you can't achieve.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: no matter what your zodiac sign, you're in full control of your destiny. Believe in yourself and you will be able to move mountains! Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus will give you the strength you need.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

People benefit from your calm approach and adaptability. You can only change things that are under your control. Accept yourself as you are, Aires! You have so many admirable qualities.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're running low on energy and should put any big plans on the back burner for while longer. Things will quickly settle into a more manageable routine, give yourself time to get back to 100%.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

People can always rely on you, and that reputation will eventually bring rich rewards. Don't let yourself get bogged down by a thousand small details. Ultimately, it's your long-term perspective that matters most.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your lust for life keeps you moving all the time, but try not to overdo it. You can't keep burning the candle at both ends. You're definitely developing in a positive direction, though. Stay the course.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You won't fool your partner by hiding your true feelings. Honesty is the only thing that will fix that deep feeling of anxiety and get your relationship back on track. Remember, love is worth working on.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Pick someone to open up to today, your thoughts need untangling and a different perspective will help with that. Don't forget to rest and eat properly, your body needs more fuel to power your big plans.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't make other people's problems your own, Libra. You've already got enough pressure to deal with. Singles can develop more confidence by taking themselves out of their comfort zone.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You've been having a hard time avoiding arguments. Conflict management should be your next project. Emotions can be hard to handle, but they're part of life, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

In your search for truth and meaning, you tend to ignore other people's needs. Sometimes, only community can fix the problems that solitude creates. You can learn so much from others.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you don't change something now, your relationship will hit the skids. Most of your problems can be traced to an inability to deal productively with other people's emotions.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Venus is on your side, Aquarius. It makes you glow with charisma. Share your positive aura with others and let people into your heart. This could be the start of a romantic journey.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20