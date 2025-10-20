Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 20, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 10/20/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The stars and planets may influence you, but ultimately, you are in control of your own destiny. Monday's daily horoscope can help you make the right decisions when it counts!

Your free horoscope on Monday, October 20, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 10/20/2025. © 123RF/annbozhko Sometimes the stars are aligned for love and success, and other times they indicate a little more patience is required. The daily horoscope can show you what to expect this Monday. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Embrace the power of astrology, and follow the wisdom of the universe. You will be surprised at what you can achieve if you put your mind to it. What are you waiting for? Find out what clues the horoscope has for you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

The times of self-doubt are over. You feel that things are finally starting to move forward at work. Take advantage of the moment. You are in good spirits this week. Don't put off any important tasks.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You'll get support at first, but soon, you'll have to tackle things on your own. Stay true to your beliefs, and don't let anyone or anything hold you back. Keep a close eye on your spending.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You will have to take a risk if you want your dreams to come true. You are craving care and attention. Let your partner know!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You need patience to get through the next few days. Don't lose focus under pressure. Stick to your game plan, or if you can, consider taking a few days off for a wellness break.

Leo Horoscope: July 23 to August 23

You get easily annoyed over small interruptions. It's understandable to be a little moody on a Monday, but try not to let it take over your day. Take calming breaths, or have a cup of hot tea to help you calm down.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't tell yourself you can't do something. Give it a try! Watch out – someone is jealous of all the attention you are receiving.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your sweetheart wants more attention from you; don't brush them off. Your star is on the rise. It seems like almost everything is going your way, and your hard work is starting to pay off.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take stock of your finances, and stick to your budget. Now is not the time for any big purchases. Your strength and stamina will help you overcome any challenge!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Reflect on your energy levels and abilities before committing to any new responsibilities. Overextending yourself will cause burnout, which you should avoid at all costs.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Now is the time for romance! Couples can look forward to dreamy hours, while singles shouldn't be afraid to speak to someone new. Don't take criticism too seriously. The other person means well, even if it doesn't feel good in the moment.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have a lot of potential inside you waiting to be actualized. Be brave, and don't hold yourself back! Be patient if things don't go perfectly the first time. Just keep working at it.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20