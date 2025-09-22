Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, September 22, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 9/22/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Will fate be kind to your zodiac sign this Monday? The daily horoscope reveals what you can expect as you kick off a new week.

Your free horoscope on Monday, September 22, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 9/22/2025.

Regardless of which zodiac sign or ascendant you were born under, it's time to let go of what's no longer serving you. This means ditching bad habits as well as examining positive ways you can improve your life. Astrology can help you understand how you can channel the energies of the stars and planets for your personal benefit.

Are looking for inspiration on your journey? The daily horoscope has the tips you need to boost your love life, career, and health. Is a new adventure at your doorstep, or is now the time to focus on building a solid routine? Keep reading to find out what your zodiac sign should know this Monday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are under a lot of pressure. Perhaps you could take a few days off. A mental health break would do you good. In love, sparks are about to fly! Are you ready for a wild ride?

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Why are you so modest? Let yourself be praised and celebrated. You deserve it! After all, when people need you, you are always reliably there.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Someone is waiting to take you by the hand. Are you ready to let love into your life? Don't close the door on an opportunity without giving it a chance.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Changes are on the horizon. Have confidence and keep calm. You tend to get upset quickly and then let your emotions get the better of you. Try to stay balanced.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your reputation is growing, and you are getting more and more comfortable in a position of leadership. Do not take any signs of illness lightly. Focus on getting lots of vitamins and rest.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your partner is waiting for a sign of your devotion. Make sure you are giving them what they need. Relationships are a two-way street, after all. Don't let your anxiety stop you from meeting new people.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Reflect on your goals if you are feeling lazy. Remembering why you do what you do can serve as an important source of motivation. In a family dispute, listen without getting too personally involved.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are feeling extra energetic this Monday. Channel that spark and finally take on a challenge you've been avoiding. You have what it takes to succeed!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Focus on completing present projects before taking on new ones. Take it easy on your body this week. Hard workouts are good, but you also need rest periods if you want long-term satisfaction.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Someone is trying to hold back your success. Don't let them get in your way! Keep putting yourself out there, and don't be afraid to open up to family and friends about your struggles.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your bank balance doesn't look good. Put the brakes on your spending. You're constantly putting yourself under enormous pressure to perform. Think about your health, and treat yourself to some rest and relaxation from time to time.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20