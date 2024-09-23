Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, September 23, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 9/23/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Happy Monday, zodiac signs! Let the daily horoscope for September 23 guide you into a new week with a spring in your step and a spark in your eye.

Your free horoscope on Monday, September 23, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 9/23/2024. © 123RF/dimaberkut Some days are more accommodating for making big decisions than others. Finding the right time to start a new project or change course at work is half the battle, and astrology can help you pick your moment. Whether you're a Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, or an Aries, there's so much to be gained from consulting your cosmic oracle before embarking on fresh adventures. Rediscover inspiration in your career, emotional vigor in your relationship, and determination in fitness with the help of the daily horoscope. There's inspiration to be found by lifting your gaze to the stars!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You'd dearly love to show what you're made of, but you lack courage of your convictions. Be more confident and put your heart into it. Don't hesitate to turn thoughts into action!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The first signs of a sea change in your love life are appearing. It's not just your friends who misunderstand you, a lack of communication is causing problems at work.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Make sure that others don't take advantage of your good nature. It's best to be clear about what you want. You're too hectic at work. Be more relaxed and make time to disconnect from career pressures.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Stop taking everything seriously all the time! Let go of what's least important and focus your energies on your love life today. Your relationship needs attentions

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you overestimate your chances, you'll end up losing more than just a promising opportunity at work. Give your dreams more time and space to grow, Leo!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're on top of your game and deserve the appropriate rewards for it. Don't be intimidated by people who are louder than you – it doesn't make them better!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't take on more than is absolutely necessary, you're already overworked. You don't like playing second fiddle and will quickly feel rejected if you aren't the center of attention.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're on the same page as your partner, which is causing tensions. Sit down and talk through your problems before they develop into something more serious.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you're struggling at work, don't look for explanations outside yourself. Money is slipping through your fingers at the moment. Put on the brakes on spending and be a bit more frugal.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Singles could meet their dream partner soon, but that will take both commitment and risk-taking. Figure out exactly what you want, Capricorn!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you're the kind of person who broods, your sleep will soon start to suffer. Go for a walk and expand some of that negative energy. You want to establish yourself at work, but not at any cost.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20