Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, September 29, 2025

Find peace and balance in everything you do this Monday with the calming influence of the daily horoscope for September 29!

Your free horoscope on Monday, September 29, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 9/29/2025. © 123RF/magicpictures Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: no matter what your zodiac sign, our connection to the stars is an endless source of inspiration. Look up to the skies while keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground: balance is key in all aspects of life. Blazing fires and calm waters interact to create harmony in matters of love, work, health, and finances. With astrology on your side, there's nothing you can't achieve.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are easily caught up in the dramas of those around you. Extricate yourself from entanglements that ultimately don't have anything to do with you. You're most successful when you're able to focus on one thing at a time.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Do some relaxation exercises to take your mind off things. Your inner life is far too turbulent at the moment, which causes all sorts of imbalances. Think about your problems in a constructive, solution-oriented way.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Small arguments with your partner shouldn't be taken too seriously. Try to keep your mood swings under control with a more balanced lifestyle. That means less work and more rest.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your humor and quick wit have made you extremely popular at work. As long as you stick to your long-term plan, financial success will follow. Use any excess energy to exercise.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your relationship is flourishing as you both let go of doubts and learn to trust each other. Faithfulness, commitment, and good communication are the recipe for success.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are struggling with a few little aches and pains that all stem from a lack of movement. Disagreements are often a source of progress, so don't shut down debates at work just because you're conflict-averse.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're about to get a new and interesting job offer. Venus provides you with emotional highs, but don't lose control, Libra. Look around and stay alert to opportunities that can only be taken by planning ahead.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your family is your source of strength. Without them, you feel listless and often retreat into your comfort zone. Be more open to new connections and rediscover your social side.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You need to keep a cool head when it comes to finances. Risks abound and too much improvisation could have serious consequences. Even if you're not at your best, progress is possible at work.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your health and energy levels are at their peak. Build on a favorable moment and use it to achieve short-term goals. There are other people looking to get a leg up, be aware of your competition.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Encounters with other people, even strangers, have an enlivening effect on your mood. A challenge at work will allow you to showcase your considerable talents. Don't blow it be being overly shy.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20