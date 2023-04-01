Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 1, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 4/1/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Is the universe fooling with your zodiac sign today, or is April 1 your lucky day? The daily horoscope can help you make sure you don't get played.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, April 1, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 4/1/2023. © 123rf/lublubachka Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you feeling tricky this April Fool's Day? Every sign of the zodiac has the power to fill their life with joy. The moon is waxing in the positive sign of Leo this Saturday. This makes many signs look for community. Creative energy is also abundant thanks to the alignment between Pluto and the sun. It's a good day for problem-solving and challenges. Let your monthly and daily horoscopes help you cope with the ebbs and flows of the celestial powers!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

In the heat of the moment, you'll say something hurtful because you aren't thinking. Time to pay attention or your health will suffer.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Today, you'll take advantage and implement your plans. Disagreements cannot be swept under the rug forever.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Keep on doing that saving thing! Say "yes" to a spontaneous meet-up, and don't hold yourself back.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

An encounter makes your heart beat harder. Pay attention to the signals you're getting. Don't just let one word send you off into a daydream. You've got to deal with those personal problems – and urgently.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Today is all about beauty and pleasant feels. You're relaxed and have a calming effect. Focus on moderation and plan with purpose.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your facade of being a good judge broke down, now you've got to focus on damage control. You're looking super sexy, Virgo, but you're attracting the wrong kind of people for you.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

In matters of the heart, you're sending mixed messages, Libra. That doesn't make it easy for the person crushing on you to get close. Don't put off your health, either. You should have scheduled a check-up months ago!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Use your skills to make new professional contacts again. Let feelings go deeper and get under your exoskeleton. Embrace the intensity and spend close time with your partner.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Take whatever you can off the table. You'll want to focus on your goals now that you've got wind in your sails. The times of crisis are finally over, so why are you being stubborn? No one's asking you to do the impossible.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

That new project demands more than you were expecting. Capricorn, you're full of creative restlessness and are craving new ideas and inspiration. Try to get a little more organized.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You love beautiful things, and this can hurt your bank account. Before you buy all that glitters, check your finances. What may seem like a lucky break to others is something you've been manifesting with your optimism.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20