Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 19, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 8/19/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

When you're connected to the stars, your life is all sunshine and daisies. The daily horoscope can help you use the celestial energy to find peace and harmony this Saturday. What are you waiting for?



Your free horoscope on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 8/19/2023. © 123RF/annbozhko If you want a life full of happiness, you've got to be willing to surf the waves of emotion. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: have you been struggling to find balance lately? This Saturday, the Moon moves into Libra. This waxing lunar energy may make you crave a sense of harmony. What would bring you peace? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, August 17, 2023 Though difficult feelings are uncomfortable, ignoring them isn't the answer. Dare to use the astrological forces at play to reestablish harmony. The stars and your horoscope can help you get back on track!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Showing your feelings isn't your thing, which is why some think you're overly rational. Dare to show your romantic side, Aries. Consider a quick trip or getaway. Something spontaneous is what you need today.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your energy is high one second and low the next. Take a minute to sort yourself out. When you open your heart to your partner's concerns, romance will bloom.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

A timely retreat will bring you unexpected benefits now. Be quick with decision-making. Don't hesitate! Surprises may come your way. Try to be open to change.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Think about that friendship before you act. The lunar energy is sending good romantic energy your way.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

True friendship involves mutual give and take. You're sending all the right cheeky flirting signals.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your work boasts a lot of variety, but it also requires real commitment. You don't beat around the bush, get to the heart of the matter.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Wanting to reinvent your fitness plan is a great goal, but you should make sure it's balanced. You may need to put a hold on that discussion before it gets out of hand.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Things are moving slowly, but all the details are in focus. Watch out with little spats due to different views.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've got a real short fuse, that can get you in hot water. When you let harmony in your adventures and ventures will be more fun with your collaborators.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you're worried about your shape, then watch what you eat or go pump some weights. Trust your instincts and take time to think things through.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you are looking for a partner, you should think about what you want. A flirt with someone special is a sign they're really into you.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20