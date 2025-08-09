Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 9, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 8/9/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Time heals all wounds, including yours! Look boldly into the future and let the cosmic waves of the stars guide you through life. Today's horoscope shows you the opportunities and obstacles coming your way.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, August 9, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 8/9/2025. © 123RF/Nikki Zalewski According to astrology, planets such as Mars, Venus, and Saturn provide you with daily streams of energy that can have an influence on your mood. Whether your professional or love life will take an unexpected turn is not only up to the stars, but also in your hands.

Detaching from the past, you can break new ground in the future and experience happiness, success, and health. But if you use the constellations as your guide, you can help foster harmony and well-being and be prepared for what lies ahead. These astrological tips show which areas of life you should pay attention to, whether Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You will benefit professionally from a new and interesting job offer. Consider it carefully. Your mood is upbeat today, because Venus gives you an emotional high you need. Tap into that female-centered energy.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You have been waiting for this for a long time. Now, everything will fall into place according to your wishes. You shouldn't take delays personally today. Stay calm and collected as your patience is tested.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't give anyone advice without being asked. You're just not getting anywhere at the moment, it may be because you're not happy with yourself. Look inside to make a change where you really need it.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You will feel miraculously detached and relaxed today. Enjoy the comforts of home and find fulfillment. You tend to smother others with your desire for closeness and paternalism. Remember, that's not love, and to direct that energy elsewhere.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Art, socializing, and joy will come at your full throttle today. You are now floating on a cloud of lightness. Take extra care of your family, you are not alone in this world.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Give yourself a pat on the back, you've done a great job. You don't like complicated situations, and you always want to grasp things quickly. Be patient before taking action immediately.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If you go at it alone, you will quickly feel overwhelmed and may end up in a dead end. Your favorite person will do anything to please you today. They deserve a chance.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A very good business and financial forecast is on the horizon. Keep a clear head now and get yourself a bargain. You've been waiting for this opportunity to come, so step up and seize it.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Reflect more on a complicated situation and don't put your loved ones under pressure. You will come across a revealing insight from your circle of acquaintances.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Get to the point with your suggestions, and don't just beat around the bush. Nobody knows what you want, so keep it snappy. Your body and soul are calling for a wellness day.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

The course is set for success, so make sure you stay on track. Your constant complaining is getting on other people's nerves. Redirect your negativities and you'll succeed.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20