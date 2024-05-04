Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 4, 2024
Your free horoscope on Saturday, May 4, 2024
Every day brings new opportunities to tackle and enjoy. How do you go about feeling more courageous or ready to take chances?
Your horoscope can be an important companion in tough times when you need a real boost!
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: you may feel a lift in your confidence levels on May 4. That's because the moon moves into the self-assured sign of Aries. It's a good time to speak your mind.
Try a different approach to the challenges and opportunities coming your way this Saturday and trust in the power of astrology to inspire you!
The universe is on your side.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Your positive thinking makes life easier for you and others. Get in the fast lane and you'll get a real boost. You haven't been happy at work. Could it be time to look for something new?
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Professionally, you're getting a lot closer to a goal you've been longing for. Continue down this path. If something slows you down, don't let it ruin your mood. This delay may present an opportunity.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
If you're disappointed, take some deep breaths. Don't avoid conflicts. Drink more water and you'll see a big improvement in your physical state.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You need to keep a cool head in money matters now. Too many risks will get you in trouble. Duty and accuracy are your top priorities in the near future.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Your situation is not as hopeless as you think. Assert yourself! The ranks are thinning. Dare to jump over your own shadow.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You are stiff and awkward, not only physically but also mentally. Focus on finding new impulses and allow yourself space to grow. Singles should look to date now. The stars are aligned for romance.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Over the next few days, you'll be particularly resilient. Go out and have some fun, preferably with close friends and loved ones.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Your health is slowly improving again. You've overcome your low. Your strong entrepreneurial spirit is opening up new opportunities at work.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You're super perceptive today. No look or gesture escapes you. Freeing yourself from old entanglements has a rejuvenating effect. Be open to new things, there are opportunities around every corner.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You radiate power, courage, and determination. All this will pull success your way. Someone destroys your resolve with a smile.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Certain financial matters need to be discussed soon, if you want things to stay relaxed. Don't panic if appointments fall through or something keeps coming up. Getting nervous won't change anything.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Think carefully about what you hear. You can build on that information. It's high time you got a full medical check-up to get to the bottom of those niggling issues.
Cover photo: IMAGO / imagebroker