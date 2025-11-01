Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, November 1, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 11/1/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

A new month is beginning! Find out what changes are coming your way in Saturday's daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, November 1, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 11/1/2025. Whether you are an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, astrologers have important tips for you. Making decisions can be difficult. Sometimes you need a little help from above to guide you in the right direction. The daily horoscope has your back! Find out what you can do to achieve your dreams in love, career, and health. Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this Saturday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Have you taken time to think about what your calling might be? You have special skills and talents that you should channel toward making the world a better place. You've been working hard – don't worry, the stress will soon ease up.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

When was the last time you fully relaxed? Make this weekend all about decompressing and doing things that make you happy. You deserve it!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Watch out for energy vampires! Stay away from people who make you feel drained. Embrace a little bit of spontaneity; not everything has to be meticulously planned.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You are feeling fit and energetic. Someone would be grateful if you would lend a helping hand – reach out! Don't always take your frustrations out on your family.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't be a couch potato. Get out of the house tonight and have a good time! It's good for you to meet people and talk face to face. You'll feel refreshed and alive.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

New challenges are just what you need to put your skills to the test. Don't back down when the going gets tough. Show your mettle! Endurance is the key to success.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are broadening your horizons and gaining a lot of new insights. Traveling – even if your destination is not far – is great for shifting your perspective. Surround yourself with people who inspire you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are getting bored by your routine. Have the courage to break out and try something new! Now is a good time to seal a deal or transaction you've been contemplating. The stars are aligned in your favor.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't make any big financial leaps. Think carefully about how much you spend on what, and keep a budget book. Things are looking bright for you professionally, but don't leave anything to chance. Make a step-by-step plan to reach your goal.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

A spontaneous adventure is on the agenda, so just relax and see where the day takes you. Your body is resilient, but you shouldn't go overboard with strenuous activities.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you get impatient and try to force things through before the time is right, you will only end up frustrated. Concentrate on the essentials right now! Everything else will fall into place.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20