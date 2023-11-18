Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, November 18, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 11/18/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars can tell you if love and luck are coming your zodiac sign's way today. Check out the daily horoscope for this Saturday.



Your free horoscope on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 11/18/2023. © 123RF/olegganko Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces should get ready for some drama today.

The Sun aligns with the red planet Mars in the sign of Scorpio, and this energy makes things dynamic. Many a sign will be ready to jump into action. Some will even be more passionate and aggressive. This could lead to some impulsive decision-making. Don't let this wild energy catch you unaware. Take a look at your star sign's horoscope to see how these vibes will affect you this Saturday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Aries, you expect too much from your partner. No one can resist your charisma. Give them and their patience some credit.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your emotions are all over the place, they range from love, to fear and tenderness. Do your best to accept the strong sways. Don't repress your feelings. Patience is key right now, projects take time.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Big things are coming up at work. Be on the lookout for offers and hints. Be critical, not everything is as it appears.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your partner has seen through you. Don't lie to them. Find time to enjoy something simple like a fragrant cup of tea or coffee. You dream of time with loved ones, make it a reality.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Love isn't all sunshine and daises, sometimes it's serious business. That doesn't make it any less beautiful. It's a good time to make new connections and rekindle old relationships.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Thanks to the transit of Venus, you are radiating eroticism. You're a smart cookie and know how to show off your skills in all the right ways. Put that passion to good use.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't give up on that old friendship. You can't keep hesitating, Libra. It's time to make that decision. The problem won't resolve itself.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You might get a life lesson you didn't want, but it will help you develop. The tension in your love life is better. Things are becoming more harmonious, even if they aren't exactly peaceful.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Those in stable relationships need to focus on keeping the balance. You need time to figure out an action plan. Do what you can to keep your nerves in check.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You can act impulsively when someone disappoints you. Stay calm, or you could hurt yourself. When it comes to work, it's time for taking a risk. Think it through.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Take a beat to review your standards. Use the positive vibes coming your way to further your professional development.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20