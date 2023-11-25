Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, November 25, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 11/25/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What does this Saturday have in store for your zodiac sign? Could love and luck be on their way? Check out your daily horoscope to find out.



Your free horoscope on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 11/25/2023. © unsplash/Gabrielle Claro Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Are you feeling a little unsure of yourself? This could be due to the planet Saturn's position to the constellation of Chiron. This movement will likely send some challenging energy your way. Many may find themselves worrying about their skills and ability to reach their dreams. Regardless of your sign, you shouldn't let this introspective and somewhat harsh energy get you down. It can be a reminder to slow down and make adjustments in our goals and priorities. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Let the stars light your way as you check out your horoscope for this Saturday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Trust your gut when it comes to money and finance. If you think you know your love inside and out, you're mistaken. Check in with them.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Objectivity is hard to come by. Let yourself be inspired, but don't make any promises. Keep your wits about you. Don't be too domineering, or you could push your love away. Gentleness is key.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Clarify financial matters. Don't take any more risks. The next few weeks have a lot to offer. Luck is on your side. Be on the lookout for blessings.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You want everyone to know how reliable you are, but a little more self-control would be a good idea.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Money may rule the world, but it doesn't have to rule you. Sometimes you let your emotions guide your behavior to a fault. Take care, you're feeling more irritable than usual. Do what you can to keep yourself under control.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your love of reason can squash any and all passion today. Your partner longs for tender touches and kind words. Virgo, pay attention to them. Romance is in the air, all you need to do is embrace it.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You weren't made to be alone. Go find yourself a partner and or a friend to lean on. Don't be afraid of loosing face. Learn to laugh at yourself instead.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't let anyone put limits on your freedom. Make your own decisions. But do make space for people to share their thoughts with you.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You need to make some changes if you want your health to thrive. To you, some things are more important than work. Assert those priorities.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Success will come when the time is right. You know what it takes to get to the top. Just don't rush your decision-making process.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Now's the time to focus on projects that require objective decision-making. Your mind is racing today. Take care, disharmony threatens. Don't run from a dispute, and take some time to breathe.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20