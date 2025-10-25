Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, October 25, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 10/25/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take control of your destiny and let the stars be your source of inspiration! The daily horoscope for October 25 has the scoop on what's in store for you this Saturday.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, October 25, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 10/25/2025. © 123rf.com/annbozhko New day, new opportunities! The weekend is your time to shine, zodiac signs. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, there's nothing you can't achieve without a dose of cosmic luck and some belief in yourself. Love, work, health, and finances are not at the mercy of some preordained destiny. You have the power to shape what comes next. Let the stars give you a glimpse into the future as you work towards a better present. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Astrology is like a compass, guiding you to the destination of your choice. Make a decision, stick to it, and take every challenge in your stride. The daily horoscope is here to show you how!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Planetary movements have a positive effect on your emotional mood. Take advantage of the support you have from loved ones to try out new things and approaches.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't worry, you'll come out on top when it comes to an important challenge. A healthy dose of skepticism is appropriate for managing your finances. Don't fall for deals that sound too good to be true – they are.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Take a close look at what you no longer need in your life. Decluttering is the best way to reduce that pressure weighing on your soul. You are fascinated by someone who keeps showing up in your orbit.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

No wonder your partner has never been more enamored – you're full of affection and positive vibes. The more intensely you love, the more fulfilling your life will be. Allow yourself to go with the flow.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Many of your fears are completely unfounded. No one expects the world from you, and you're fully entitled to take a break. You are very sensitive to criticism, and it all stems from a lack of confidence.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

When you let go of those doubts, you'll finally be able to shine. Go all out on the things that give you pleasure and stop worrying about what other people think. You're a star, Virgo!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Not everyone who flatters you has the best intentions in mind. Be sparing with your trust, especially when it comes to business. Your partner needs you to make a decision, you're spreading uncertainty at the moment.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't be intimidated by a new acquaintance just because they have talents you've always admired. Be prepared to learn from others, it's the only way you'll be able to grow as a person.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your word counts for a lot, Sagittarius, so be careful what you say. It's a good time to think about unresolved problems. Honesty means dealing with hard truths, even if they're painful.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Spontaneity is the name of the game today. Trust your gut instinct and be decisive today. Singles in particular will benefit from showing more of their charming side and being less self-conscious.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Keep your eyes on the prize, the tide is turning faster than you think in professional matters. You're floating on cloud nine thanks to the romantic influence of Venus.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20