Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, September 16, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 9/16/2023

What do the stars have to say about your love life today? Are good vibes coming? Check out your daily horoscope to find out.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: what can you do to bring more balance and harmony into your life? Do you need to take more naps? Or cut out the booze? This Saturday, some signs may be drawn to act impulsively due to the moon's alignment with the red planet of Mars. Emotional issues might take on a new sense of urgency. Take care and a few seconds to think before you react, or you might find a misunderstanding gets blown way out of proportion. Your horoscope can help you avoid drama if you dare to follow the stars' advice.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

What do you wish for? You can't just wait for your dreams to come true. You have to take action. Have the courage to push yourself in a difficult matter.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Someone's smile makes you throw all your resolutions out the window. You tend to put other expectations above your own, and that makes you dissatisfied.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't let anyone dissuade you. Things could be a bit mixed today. Everything is too up in the air for your tastes.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're irritable. But take care not to give your love a reason to be jealous. Why do you keep picking the same fight? You need to focus on the future.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you're looking for love, take a good look around you. Someone's had their eye on you for quite a while. You're in an intense mood and are ready to argue your position. Take care, as this could create drama.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

When you feel insecure, you hide your real feelings. This makes others uneasy. Your partner misses your warmth, tenderness, and touch. Do your best to be there for them.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're the only one to blame for your low funds. But you're a touchy one, Libra. When love is good, it's great.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Spending time with sensitive people may lead you to a spiritual breakthrough. Your love may put you to the test. Don't get discouraged.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Try not to make small misunderstandings a tragedy. Don't get impatient; your ideas take time to develop. After all, you didn't know what you wanted for a long time.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You always want to feel secure, but that won't get you anywhere. Stop setting yourself limits, and take risks! Accept that invitation that excites you! You can take it easy at the outing.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

It's okay that your weight fluctuates. Focus on eating yummy greens and moving your body. You have the strength to do it all.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20