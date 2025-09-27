Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, September 27, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 9/27/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

How do planets like Neptune, Venus, or Mars influence you? The daily horoscope for Saturday, September 27, reveals what astrologers read from the stars.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, 27.9.2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, September 27, 2025. © 123RF/pixpoetry Engage with the energies of the stars and planets, take a risk, go boldly into the future – all twelve zodiac signs will find inspiration for their life path in the daily horoscope:

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces. Regardless of which ascendant they were born under, everyone can pursue their own ideas of happiness and success. You shouldn't let obstacles in the past hold you back, and although you should learn from your mistakes, you should look to the future with confidence. What is your destiny? Find out now how the heavenly bodies affect your mood, your love life, or your health.

Horoscope Aries: March 21 to April 20

Colleagues and business associates pass on news that influences your work. Newly acquired knowledge must be put to the test in practice to determine whether it is useful.

Horoscope Taurus: April 21 to May 20

You have behaved incorrectly. Think about how you can change the situation. You can use and apply your knowledge in a wonderful and beneficial way, especially when dealing with partners and in conversations at work.

Horoscope Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Your jealousy is hell. Pull yourself together and finally stop controlling your favorite person at every turn. Cheer up, chest out, finally become aware of your strength!

Horoscope Cancer: June 22 to July 22

You focus too much on the little things and lose sight of the big picture. It's not just love that's on the same wavelength, but also your leisure activities.

Leo Horoscope: July 23 to August 23

Don't cling so much, you'll overwhelm your sweetheart. Full concentration brings brilliant results on the job.

Horoscope Virgo: August 24 to September 23

You now show diplomacy rather than bossiness. Despite your success mindset, you are able to be tolerant towards the people around you. You tend to have the right gut feeling.

Horoscope Libra: September 24 to October 23

Avoid making a firm commitment on a problematic money matter; ask for time to think about it. There is a great opportunity for you to lead groups or otherwise influence people. Use this in a positive way.

Horoscope Scorpio: October 24 to November 22

What you are now starting to do professionally is unfortunately only progressing slowly. Perhaps you are dwelling on negative thoughts. This state would like to invite you to look inside yourself to find more clarity about yourself.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

You have overcome some difficult obstacles. Allow yourself some rest and relaxation, and spend a few days off in a quiet place. Good aspects have a positive effect on your emotional world, on love and, of course, on any cozy get-together.

Horoscope Capricorn: December 22 to January 20

Even if you have a runny nose, that's no reason to stay at home; go for a walk. The sun is shining for you in love. If you're in a committed partnership, everyone is showing their harmonious side now.

Horoscope Aquarius: January 21 to February 19

Where are your personal needs? Listen to yourself! If you don't take on too much at once, you should be able to achieve a lot. Plan and work with concentration.

Horoscope Pisces: February 20 to March 20