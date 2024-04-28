Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 28, 2024

Are the stars aligned for true love this Sunday? Find out what the lunar phase of the day means for your star sign in the daily horoscope. Could today be full of luck?

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 4/28/2024. © 123rf.com/nexusplexus

Your horoscope might not have the news you crave, but it might have the wisdom that you need.

In the celestial reading for Sunday, April 28, you can find out what opportunities and vibes the universe is sending your way.

Libra, Taurus, Aquarius, Scorpio, Leo, Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius, Gemini, Capricorn, Pisces, and Cancer: the moon is waning in the ever determined sign of Capricorn. Should you be digging deep and diving into the new project? Or should you channel this energy into exercise?

Your reading can give you the scoop. Who knows, today may be the day that you tell your crush how you really feel.

The stars won't lead you astray if you dare to follow their advice.