Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 28, 2024
Are the stars aligned for true love this Sunday? Find out what the lunar phase of the day means for your star sign in the daily horoscope. Could today be full of luck?
Your free horoscope on Sunday, April 28, 2024
Your horoscope might not have the news you crave, but it might have the wisdom that you need.
In the celestial reading for Sunday, April 28, you can find out what opportunities and vibes the universe is sending your way.
Libra, Taurus, Aquarius, Scorpio, Leo, Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius, Gemini, Capricorn, Pisces, and Cancer: the moon is waning in the ever determined sign of Capricorn. Should you be digging deep and diving into the new project? Or should you channel this energy into exercise?
Your reading can give you the scoop. Who knows, today may be the day that you tell your crush how you really feel.
The stars won't lead you astray if you dare to follow their advice.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Aries, that arrogance of yours is rubbing those around you the wrong way.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Everything is going swimmingly. Just make sure you're taking time out to enjoy what's happening around you.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You find it easy to captivate and convince other people. This is your superpower, Gemini. Don't let criticism get under your skin, just shrug it off.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You and your partner aren't being very sensitive to each other's needs. Cancer, you've overestimated your energy level and are fading too soon.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Let bygones be bygones. There's no need to dig up painful memories. You'll reach your goal with unusual but realistic ideas.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Important matters can become complicated and take a negative turn. Don't push for quick decisions. Hold on to your optimism. Some family members might not understand your instance on seeing the positive, and that's ok.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Libra, your talent is in demand. Get ready, you're about to get the chance to prove yourself.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
An old flirt may appear in your life again. Your chances for romance are good. If you want, you can achieve great things today.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Let unimportant things rest and focus on the big things. Your mood is currently, like the weather, changeable. Your emotional swings are upsetting your love.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
A lot of people have been making mistakes – be vigilant! Are you still expressing your own thoughts? Or are you holding back? You're way too stuck on autopilot. Wake up and find your desire.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You'll feel better if you ditched those bad eating habits. With the current planetary alignment, you don't need to worry about finances.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
If you were a little more relaxed about your professional ambitions, you'd be further ahead. Just pushing through won't get you as far as calm interest and action. The stars are sending you some strength and determination.
