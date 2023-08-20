Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 20, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 8/20/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are magical moments coming your way this Sunday? The daily horoscope can tell you whether the stars are aligned for love and success.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 8/20/2023. © 123RF/Piotr Zajda Regardless of your zodiac sign, sometimes you'd prefer to hit the pause button in life. Every Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces has to take the time to figure out healthy habits that bring peace and relief, not stress and chaos. As the Moon waxes in Libra it's a good time to reflect on everyday choices and the things that matter most. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 19, 2023 Let your horoscope help you face these challenges with the power of astrology on your side. Reconnecting to the vibes of the constellations will bring out your most authentic self – listen to your heart!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Find solace from the pressures of work in your family life. Recharging your batteries by socializing and enjoying the company of loved ones will make you a better and more successful person.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

More harmony awaits when you dare to open up to your love. Even if you try to resist, Cupid's arrow will hit its mark – open your heart!



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Stop letting yourself think in circles. Make gut decisions. You've got so much energy you aren't sure where to go with it, and that is making you even more unsettled.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're under a lot of pressure right now, which makes you rush and overlook things. Focus, Cancer! Make plans with your partner and friends. But remember, you don't always have to be the center of attention.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're striving for a feeling of cohesion in with your family. You're always ready to lend a hand, or lead your community. Leo, love can't be bought, you've got to earn it.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your constant companions are intense feelings, love, and fear. Face these emotions, don't try to repress them. Work on building up your patience.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A spontaneous decision can quickly lead to positive changes. There may not be any romantic highs in the near future.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you don't spend enough time with your family, there will be rebellion. Plan an adventure with them soon. You finally feel like you're moving forward. Listen to what people tell you in confidence.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Professionally, you're feeling restless. Create a space to reflect. Think long and hard about whether your behavior is alright. Try to put your feelings into action.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Impatience does not promote harmony. You do not have to rush to achieve your goals. Good things take time, success will come, Capricorn!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're so cheery, you feel like you could fly. Take care not to actually take off into dreamland. Show your partner that you appreciate what they do for you.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20