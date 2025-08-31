Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 31, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 8/31/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 8/31/2025. Four elements dictate the relationship of each zodiac sign to the energies of the universe. Virgo, Capricorn, and Taurus are earth signs, making them down-to-earth people with a lot of stamina. Fire drives Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo, whose nature is all about seething passions and a zest for action. Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio fall under water. That means they can be moody, but also show a lot of empathy in their relationships. Air gives Libra, Gemini, and Aquarius their by intelligence, which is why they often listen to their heads rather than their hearts. No matter what your zodiac sign, astrology has something to offer as you pursue your goals in love, career, finances, and health. Read on and find out how!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A beautiful day beckons because you strive for balance and enjoyment. You have the chance to savor the good things in life. Ask yourself how you can make every moment like this.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Even if there are still financial obstacles to overcome, things are looking up. Close an old love story. It's been over for a long time and you need to let go of the past, Taurus.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Many tasks feel easier for you than usual, which is why you should take advantage and get a lot done today. Venus is shining down on you, lifting your mood and ensuring success in personal matters.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your relationship is going well because you have an open heart for the concerns of your loved one. Enjoy the visit of an old friend and open yourself up for a hear-to-heart conversation.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you continue to live without consideration for your health, don't be surprised if all your grand plans come to nothing. Time to let go of that ego and ask for help from professionals.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You've already dropped the ball in your relationship, now only damage limitation can help. Admit your mistakes and seek forgiveness. You'll never reach your goals by chasing blindly after short-term gains.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are very empathetic, which can also have its downsides. Stop making every single problem your own. Take it easy on yourself, kindness is something you also deserve.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

There is light at the end of the tunnel, so keep at it. You're fully committed to a course of action, which is good, but expect some resistance from people who don't fully understand you.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can't just take friendships for granted. They require work, like any relationship that's worth your time. Rest and recovery are crucial if you want to be able to give everything at work.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Lots of tasks are waiting for you, but you just want to get away from it all for a bit. That's OK, Capricorn. The world can wait. Enjoy a solitary walk or indulge in a hobby that relaxes you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your partner is very disappointed by a selfish act that may have long-lasting consequences on your relationship. Remember, you're not the only one who has dreams and big plans for the future.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20