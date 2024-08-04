Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 4, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 8/4/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you looking for a ray of hope or craving a warm embrace? The daily horoscope has the tips you need to shine this Sunday.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, August 4, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 8/4/2024. © 123RF/sarayutsy The twelve signs of the zodiac are influenced by the movements and positions of the planets and stars. What does the future hold for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces? Astrology can help you decode the mysteries of the universe. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 3, 2024 Is Cupid's arrow about to strike, or is it time to finally begin that big project you've been contemplating? Your horoscope can help you understand if now is the time to move full steam ahead or to sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. Let the magic of the stars fill your life with peace and harmony!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't always withdraw when things don't go the way you want. Success is on the horizon, and you can feel it. This will make the work twice as much fun.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You will need all your wits about you if you want to succeed. Be ready to listen and stand up for others. You have the strength to withstand outside pressures.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your communication skills must be on point, or you may find yourself in a sticky situation. After many emotional highs, you will experience a temporary lull. Be extra careful with any big spending during this time.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Step back, and you may find a problem that has been bothering you just disappears. The stars are aligned for romance and adventure. If you are single, you may find your love life gets an extra boost of excitement.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are quick-witted and alert, but overcritical and ready for a fight. Take the time for precise planning and goal setting. Work through your to-do list methodically, and you will feel much better.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Achieving your goals requires accepting some degree of imperfection. This is the only way you can continue to develop and break new ground. Have faith in yourself and your journey.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't avoid a confrontation. You may discover a new side to yourself you didn't previously see. Be confident and unafraid to communicate your needs and desires to that special someone.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Be careful not to let frustration with yourself spill over into your other relationships. Take time to relax and breathe, and you'll soon feel fresh and energized again.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Finding common ground will make you stronger and improve your relationships with colleagues and friends. Let your vulnerability become your strength.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

How much longer do you want to keep your loved one in the dark? Show some extra patience and understanding, and you'll find your friendships blossom.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Be careful not to let any trust issues develop into a desire to control the other person. Strong communication is key to overcoming any obstacles in your love life.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20