Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 11, 2024

The Moon is waning in the cool sign of Pisces, making today great for unwinding, daydreaming, reflecting on spiritual needs.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Take care, you don't want to lose your grip on reality. Those who never transcend old values and life patterns can never grow.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If you want to keep friends, you need patience and understanding. Try to restore the harmony you long for.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

There's nothing wrong with your performance, don't be so dissatisfied with yourself. Delegate some of your professional and everyday tasks.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Far-reaching professional opportunities are opening up. That big pay out won't come immediately. What kind of response do you expect from your stubborn behavior?



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your ideas may lose some of their vibrancy when you try to simplify them. Don't hold back when that new chance presents itself. Take it, Leo. Trust your luck.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You feel a strong surge of energy. Now's the time to finally jump over your own shadow. Enjoy an intimate time with your sweetheart. A deep devotion paired with passion and lust awaits you. Let yourself go.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Now it's going to be great. Your heart is fluttering with happiness, and you don't know where your head is. Take a deep breath and be happy. Consider making a few changes.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Allow your partner to break out from time to time. You're feeling a bit overloaded by all those new impressions. Take some time to reflect and work on your trust issues.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't put things off any longer. Make decisions quickly. You impress with your incomparable charm, but it won't help you if you rest on your laurels.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Clear the air with your family. Damage control is important, Capricorn, especially in relationships you care about deeply.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're vibrating with energy and growing more and more. Be self-confident and hold on to your love. Put your thoughts into practice without hesitating.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20