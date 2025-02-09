Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 9, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 2/9/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What do the stars say about the present and the future? Find out what's coming your zodiac sign's way on Sunday with the daily horoscope for February 9!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, February 9, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 2/9/2025. Will your zodiac sign find happiness in your love life today, or should you watch out for risks to your health. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, astrology has the tools you need to craft your own fate. Don't let the past get in the way of the future. By channeling the power of the constellations, you can stay grounded while also keeping your gaze fixed on the heights of great ambition! Let the daily horoscope guide you towards success and happiness in all areas of life.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Take a rain check on that date you were planning to go on and use the time for reflection instead. Mentally, you are really fit, but your physical health needs more attention. Talk, write, call friends and discuss your thoughts and feelings. Sharing is important for getting inner balance.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Unless you change something, your partner will run out of patience. Venus can't do all the work for you. It's to you to quickly get the situation back on track.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't broadcast your inner tension to the outside world. Instead, do something nice for yourself and avoid conflict. Your finances are improving, things are finally looking up again!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have a good opportunity to make new contacts who can help you in the long run. Listen to the signal your body is sending out and adjust your sleeping schedule.

Leo horoscope: July 23 to August 22

You're about to embark on a hugely successful endeavor. Get those creative juices flowing by staying active and moving all the time. A varied diet will help your body keep up with your mind.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You sometimes appear cold and detached to people who are interested in you. Show your feelings instead of hiding them. If you let your charm shine, love will soon follow.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Chronic exhaustion has paralyzed you. Take things slowly, everyone will understand if you withdraw for a bit. The constellations will soon give you an extra burst of energy.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're one lucky Scorpio! Everything you touch will turn to goal today. Keep your eyes open and your mind sharp, though. Someone may be trying to deceive you.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Treat vulnerable people with an extra sensitive touch today. Vitality can be increased through exercise. You have to fight for your health like you do for success at work, Sagittarius.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are putting far too much energy into unproductive pursuits. You've been through worse, Capricorn. Try to look to the future, even as the past catches up with you from time to time.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

At the moment, you're doubting yourself a lot. Don't shy away from a deep discussion with someone you trust. If you are stuck in a rut, keep your head up, think positively, and make the most of your many opportunities.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20