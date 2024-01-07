Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 7, 2024
Could this Sunday be the day true love strikes? Your daily horoscope can give you clues about what kind of luck the stars see for your zodiac sign.
Your free horoscope on Sunday, January 7, 2024
The universe is constantly sending cosmic energy our way, but the vibes vary.
This Sunday, the waning Moon moves from the intellectualizing sign of Scorpio into the adventurous sign of Sagittarius.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, this lunar energy can make your ideas and your dreams exciting, and seem more within reach.
It's a good time to ask yourself what is really holding you back. Why haven't you talked to your crush? Why haven't you started that creative project? The energy from today's astrology will propel you forward.
Let the stars help you jump into 2024 with more drive. Read on for your horoscope below.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Changes are on the horizon. Stay calm. You can't fix mistakes by ignoring them. Learn to take responsibility for your missteps.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
No more autopilot, Taurus. You need to take a stand for what you want. Stop acting like nothing bothers you. Take your life in your own hands and focus on cultivating friendships.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Your mood swings make you unpredictable today. Luckily, good things are coming. Now is the time to make that change.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Even if it's difficult, you should fulfill your duties. Your job boasts variety, but it can be stressful. See things through.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You bring crackling energy to everyone around you. Don't focus on the negatives of your current situation. You've got the power to change things, Leo!
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Keep learning, don't rest on your laurels! If you overextend yourself, you're bound to lose. Take time out to make a solid plan.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Listen to what other people think, Libra. Talk to your love about what's on their mind.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Pay loving attention to your partner's needs today. That will bring you two closer together. You can come to an understanding with your teammates. The stars are aligned for exchanging ideas.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Now is a great time for a date. You're connecting well with those around you thanks to your easy-going attitude. Think of worries like clouds, let them float away on their own.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Those romantic problems will fade away on their own. Your worries are unfounded. Find a different way to work out and get your body moving.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're being challenged from every side. That's a good thing. Don't nag people to get your way. Use your words and quickly clear up misunderstandings.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Think about your preferred working atmosphere. Do you need to make a change, Pisces? Make that important decision on your own. Your friend's advice is important, but the choice is yours.
