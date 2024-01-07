Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 7, 2024

Could this Sunday be the day true love strikes? Your daily horoscope can give you clues about what kind of luck the stars see for your zodiac sign.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 1/7/2024. © 123RF/Baloncici

The universe is constantly sending cosmic energy our way, but the vibes vary.



This Sunday, the waning Moon moves from the intellectualizing sign of Scorpio into the adventurous sign of Sagittarius.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, this lunar energy can make your ideas and your dreams exciting, and seem more within reach.

It's a good time to ask yourself what is really holding you back. Why haven't you talked to your crush? Why haven't you started that creative project? The energy from today's astrology will propel you forward.

Let the stars help you jump into 2024 with more drive. Read on for your horoscope below.