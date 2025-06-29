Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, June 29, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 6/29/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

A look at the stars will reveal a secret or two, so read up on your daily horoscope for Sunday and live life to its fullest potential.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, June 29, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 6/29/2025. © 123rf.com/Vadim Sadovski Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign needs inspiration from time to time in order to gain new insights into your love life, health, or career. Immerse yourself in the world of astrology and explore the horoscopes that can enrich your inner self. By reflecting inward, you'll be able to create a positive mood on the outside as well. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Will love entice you with surprises, or is there a threat of unwanted change at work? Let the stars be your guide!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Take a few days' vacation, and get some real rest. A financial bottleneck will finally be resolved.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are about to meet a person who has very strong and balanced feelings – use this moment for a little flirtation. You spread a crackling, electric atmosphere to your surroundings. If you allow it, a lot will come your way.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Give yourself a break after a strenuous day's work. Recharge your batteries with a relaxing leisure activity. Don't push yourself too hard. A task may still need to mature properly and will require your full commitment.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Use your skills now – this favorable situation is only short-lived. You will not have to contend with either highlights or setbacks. Everything is running smoothly and moving slowly forward.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You surround yourself with too much gloom right now. Only a humorous, entertaining personality has a chance with you. Send the right signals. Right now, you should pay close attention to your financial affairs.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You should be less careless with your health. You can really relax in a wellness oasis today.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're living in the clouds and completely ignoring professional reality. One of your ideas is generating enthusiasm among your friends – stay tuned!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Express your own ideas clearly to your family. You're good at shopping, but your bank account doesn't quite play ball.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't be discouraged by small setbacks. You are in shape, so you feel good and strong. You are self-confident and courageous. This positive change will bring relief to your work routine.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are happy and feel loved and recognized by the whole world. A task requires great detail knowledge – more than you initially thought.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your helper syndrome is getting to you, so take care of yourself instead. After the last major defeat, you should take care of yourself. Informative conversations with people who are important to you will build you up.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20