Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Moon is in the sign of Aries on March 2, which means your confidence will get a big boost. Unleash your inner drive and tackle any challenge with full self-belief!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You should take care of important matters yourself. That way, you'll avoid dissatisfaction and conflict with others. There's a lot of affection and understanding in your relationship, which revitalizes you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Unexpected obstacles awaken your fighting spirit and bring the best out of you. Whether you like it or not, you'll have to stand up for yourself and what you truly believe in.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Shift down a gear and take care of the small details that contribute to a more balanced life. If you have unfulfilled wishes, then it's time to get moving. You can't just expect things to happen on their own.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have great opportunities ahead of you professionally. Take advantage of every day to prepare for what's to come. Being an outsider is difficult for you, but it's better than compromising your principles.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

The more you search for answers, the more questions arise. It's a confusing time, but you'll come out the other side a better person. Trust your family and friends to help you through.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Pay more attention to nutrition, Virgo. Your body and mind need high-quality fuel. You don't let anything or anyone distract you from your goals. You'll only feel satisfied and balanced if you follow your own path.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't get discouraged if things aren't going well at the moment – you're about to come under a lucky star. Create some distance in your relationship if you feel suffocated or cramped.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You feel rushed and under pressure and can't concentrate on the essentials. Reflection is crucial, and so is taking some time to figure things out. Personal growth is a worthy prize to chase.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Watch your tone, Sagittarius! Communication may be difficult today, which raises the risk of damaging misunderstandings. Bold actions are favored, but they come with risks that you should think carefully about.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Problems start to dissipate as you finally decide to act. It is a good time to make plans happen. Use your even-tempered nature to have a frank discussion. Stick to the truth and don't sugarcoat anything, things can only get better.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You set high standards, which some people struggle to live up to. Don't slow your momentum with constant nitpicking – perfection isn't always possible.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20