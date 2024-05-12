Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 12, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 5/12/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

You're not on your own – the stars have your back! Check out your daily horoscope for Sunday to see what kind of energy is coming your way.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 12, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/12/2024. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is waxing in Cancer. This kind of lunar energy can help you get in touch with your emotions. Are you ready to embrace your feelings? You're in charge of the burdens you carry. Are you ready to get rid of emotional baggage that only causes you grief? Today, your horoscope can tell you if Cupid has you in his sights. The stars also know if amazing career, wellness, or other opportunities are coming your way.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Take courage. You know how to bust through any obstacles. You're making far too little effort when it comes to understanding for your sweetheart's worries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Take your feelings seriously. Your ego is vulnerable, and you're feeling emotional. Give your dreams and fantasies space to play every once in a while. Don't forget to take time out to relax.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're one amazing team player. Professionally, there's a lot of variety, and you can achieve a lot. Don't let yourself be distracted by private comforts.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Sometimes you want passionate embraces, and sometimes you want simple cuddles. Let love carry you away. You'll always manage to come out on top in the end.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Who doesn't long for more tenderness and understanding? The question is: are you sending the right messages? Don't get yourself into any heated discussions today.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're in a great mood and quickly catch any mistakes. You put your heart and soul into your professional tasks, and it shows.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Wait and see before you accept a tempting offer. You need to do your research before you jump in. Love, lust, and passion are on today's agenda.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're in the mood for socializing and hot flirting. You're feeling good and ready to get yourself out there.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Embrace your secretive side and don't spill any tea. Everything is just a matter of time. You won't be able to rest on your laurels for much longer.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

A big change in your private life is giving you a headache. Only those who are prepared to jump over their own shadow will get ahead.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have to reckon with minor ailments, and your circle of friends can't understand your behavior.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20