Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 18, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 5/18/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Are you searching for love, adventure, and fulfillment this Sunday? The daily horoscope has the advice you need to achieve your dreams.



Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 18, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/18/2025. © 123RF/captainvector Don't push your feelings aside. You have to listen to your heart if you want to find peace of mind. Treat your body well so you are prepared to meet all life's challenges, whether at work, in your relationship, or in other areas. Trust in yourself and harness your inner strength, especially in moments when the path forward is unclear. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 16, 2025 Astrology can support you through the ups and downs with sage life advice tailored to your zodiac sign. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, check out the horoscope for the tips you need this Sunday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A brief confrontation is on the horizon, but soon the storm clouds will part and the sun will shine again. Don't wait for someone else to come in with the solution you are looking for. Develop your own ideas and take action.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are the subject of many admiring glances. Don't let others simply talk their way out of things. Be honest about your feelings, and have those tough conversations.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you try to deceive your partner, you will end up regretting it. Honest communication is key. Share what's on your mind, and you'll feel a big weight taken off your shoulders.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Sometimes the truth can hurt. You don't have to say everything that's on your mind. Be honest with yourself about your own feelings, but think carefully about when and how you communicate them to others.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Broaden your horizons by exploring new paths. A little variety is what you need to feel reinvigorated. That positive energy will be contagious, and people will be drawn to your dynamism.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your clear and systematic approach to planning and implementation earns you admirers. Expect a problem to arise in your friend circle soon. Your diplomatic skills can help smooth things over.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Stick to the team plan, even if things feel rocky at the moment. When things go wrong, don't always seek to blame others. Reflect on what you can do better next time.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your affection for someone might not be reciprocated in the way you dreamed of, but a good friendship can still develop. Keep putting yourself out there and having fun with loved ones, and this will help you take your mind off things.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you approach your to-do list in a structured way, you will be able to accomplish many things in less time than anticipated. Reach out for help if you feel overwhelmed. Turn to someone you trust.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You shouldn't always put so much pressure on yourself to succeed. Try out new activities. This will finally bring a breath of fresh air into your daily routine.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your inner strength and balance will help you manage a tricky situation. Even if you are not flawless, you are loved.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20