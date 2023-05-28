Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 28, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 5/28/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your daily horoscope for Sunday may have the inspiration you need to make it a great day. Find out if the stars are sending you groovy vibes.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 28, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/28/2023. © 123RF / nomadsoul1 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces: Are you feeling a bit drained? The sun's square to Saturn this Sunday morning may be to blame. This alignment may be a tough one when it comes to energy and challenges. Sacrifices may have to be made. Daydreaming may also distract many a zodiac sign from the facts, as the planet Mercury is semi-squared to Neptune. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 25, 2023 The Moon is also in Virgo, meaning some signs will crave clarity. If you're wondering what all that means for your work, love, and health, check out your horoscope below.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've got to grab the reigns in your latest project. Teamwork isn't going to cut it. Take care, stress can mess with your sense of balance and make you sick.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Pay attention to your dreams, they're sending important messages. Don't beat around the bush, your love prefers clear words.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Feelings come and go, Gemini. You might feel both close to rage and tears today. Soon, joy will lift you up.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Focus on breathing right to get that stress out of your body. Today isn't good for important negotiations.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Someone may try to rattle you with strong criticism. An unexpected encounter may shake things up, but it also lets in a breeze.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You’ve got the chance to make up for a work mistake. Seize the day! Your deep feelings have a real ripple effect. You're sensitive, compassionate, and understanding. When someone is suffering, you feel it. Channel that energy into healing.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

There's nothing wrong with wanting to improve your health and relax. Meditation might be what you need. Try not to take on too many things. If you do, you'll make things more stressful.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Soon everything will once again work like clockwork. Find time to move, it'll do you a world of good.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

How are you acting at work, Sagittarius? Be honest. Your daily routine is smooth, but any unscheduled event disrupts your flow. If you feel comfortable and satisfied, do what you can to make the feeling last.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Remember, reason and insight will bring harmony to many a situation. Use your heart and your head together, and you'll make a sensible decision. Get moving more and you'll feel fantastic.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you can exercise the right amount of caution, productive results will follow. Don't let others shift you into overdrive. You're usually willing to go above and beyond, but make it clear you aren't going to sacrifice your peace of mind.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20