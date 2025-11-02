Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, November 2, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 11/2/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Are you searching for something that feels out of reach? The universe is vast and full of opportunity. Let the daily horoscope guide you this Sunday!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, November 2, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 11/2/2025. © 123RF/croisy Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Each sign of the zodiac is influenced in unique ways by the movements of the stars and planets. According to astrology, these celestial vibes impact our moods, which, in turn, affect the opportunities and challenges we face each day. The good news is, you can learn how to channel these energies to your own benefit. Embrace the wisdom of the universe, and learn how you can keep moving forward no matter what life throws at you. The horoscope has your back!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Someone is waiting for you to make the first move. Don't be afraid! When you have a job to do, give it your all. Don't procrastinate, and take pride in what you do.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Treat yourself to a break after a hard week's work. Recharge your batteries alone or with loved ones. Set yourself a goal for how much money you want to save this month. Start building that nest egg.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Relax today, because you will need your full strength this coming week. You are gradually starting to realize what you really want and what you don't want. Let this guide you.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The stress is starting to get to you. That's because you're taking on too many responsibilities. Learn to say "no." You won't disappoint people by being honest.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you put your ideas into practice now, you have good chances of success. Don't accept everything that is thrown at you. Show that your good nature has its limits. People won't love you any less because of it.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Misunderstandings might arise in your circle of family and friends. Try not to get too personally involved on any one side. Someone has to impress you with their intelligence and wit in order to strike your fancy.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your radiant energy attracts all sorts of admirers. Enjoy the feeling of being appreciated! Stay humble – a lot of people contributed to making each success possible.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The easy way is not always the best way. If you set yourself a goal, make sure you do it right. Keep a cool head if things get messy. You have what it takes to weather the storm.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Put your health first as the weather gets colder. A new flirt will bring some unexpected excitement into your life. Things are about to get steamy!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

It's an ideal time to make new contacts. It's also a great time to tell someone special how you feel. Don't be afraid to be honest if someone disappoints you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Accept your partner as they are. Put your energies toward something productive this Sunday. Is there something you've been putting off? Now is the time to stop procrastinating.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20