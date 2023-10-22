Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, October 22, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 10/22/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will this Sunday be full of luck and love? Or could some bad vibes be coming your way? Your daily horoscope can help you avoid taking a big misstep.



Your free horoscope on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 10/22/2023. © 123RF/Aleksey Vanin It's the last day of Libra Season. Are you ready for the sun to move into Scorpio? The first quarter moon has moved into the intellectual sign of Aquarius. This lunar energy makes many a zodiac sign ready to ask the tough questions. The alignment of the planet Mercury to Scorpio makes right now all about deep dives into interesting things. Now's the time to get into your hobbies! Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, do you dare to let the stars guide you?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your persuasiveness scores you serious points at work. Take sets to improve your health. You've got the power to take the right path.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The doors to success are about to fly open! You're one of the lucky ones, Taurus. Love has got you in its sights.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Gemini, try to flirt your anxiety away. Just make sure you're sending the right signals.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

In professional matters, try to be diligent. You'll get it all done. Perseverance will take you far.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've got a good sense of what's going on around you. Use this skill to influence things in your favor. Now is a time for activity! Enjoying your vitality. Go dancing or to the gym.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Especially in love, the stars are sending you awesome vibes. Your boo appreciates that you listen to their worries and concerns with an open heart. Also, stop neglecting that body of yours.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Turbulent events bring new momentum into your partnership. Take a day off, Libra. Relax!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are struggling with love at the moment. Look to your friends for help. Success is based less on luck than on solid planning and patience.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Single Sagittariuses should be on the lookout for lingering glances. Your farsightedness helps you make great plans. Sometimes luck is simply on your side.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Someone is trying to make you feel insecure with their criticism. Don't let them distract you. You're strong and can deal with any difficulties that come your way.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you're short on cash, you should see if you can cut superfluous expenses. You get along with everyone and that makes you feel great.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20