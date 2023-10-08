Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, October 8, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 10/8/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars light up even the darkest of nights. Your daily horoscope has the scoop on the energies that are coming your way each and every day.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, October 8, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 10/8/2023. Do you dare to dream? And do you dare to embrace the season by mixing pumpkin spice into your hot chocolate or overnight oats? The moon is waxing in the bold sign of Leo. This lunar phase may inspire many signs to try something different. Regardless if you were born under the sign of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, you have the power to make the most of each day. The horoscope for your star sign can tell you if embracing these rash vibes is a good idea.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Budgeting is key, Aries. You don't want to overspend today, even if all those glittery things are pretty. Ask yourself what it is you really need.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Now's the time to focus on your health. Don't let an easy success tempt you to rash action. Think carefully before you jump into that next adventure.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Now isn't the time to withdraw. Share what's on your mind and try to listen to others' advice. Avoid eating rough food that might mess with your sensitive belly.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't explode over the little stuff. Take a step back. You're finally feeling healthy again, and those difficult times are coming to an end. Let out that sigh of relief.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're full of strength and gusto, but don't go chasing waterfalls. Wait and see what happens today. Coincidences may not be as magical as you think. Your love of fun will make today great.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Use your intuition when making decisions, and you'll strike gold. You're trying your friends' patience.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Starting out small is the safest way to go. You're not feeling up to scratch, so try to keep your stress level low.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

It takes two to tango and to argue. If your love life has taken a turn for the worse, you need to address the issue. Fixing what you can will create more harmony.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You need time for yourself, especially after taking that big step. You've earned a break. Take a trip.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Enjoy the beautiful things in moderation. Don't let your hypercritical tendency kick in, or you'll get moody. Now isn't the time for signing contracts. Stay alert and question everything.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Take the hand that's offered. You need the support, especially as you move to the head of the pack.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20