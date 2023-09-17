Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, September 17, 2023
Let some starlight into your heart and dare to let this light guide you. The free daily horoscope for Sunday has the wisdom you need to hear.
Your free horoscope on Sunday, September 17, 2023
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: relationships, both romantic and otherwise, may get a little intense today. Are you ready?
This is because the moon has made a square with the little planet of Pluto. This energy may make you ask yourself what you can do to make your life and relationships more exciting.
This impulse may clash with the lunar energy coming your way this Sunday. The moon is still in Libra, which means part of you may also crave peace and balance.
If you let new opportunities ignite the fire in you, success is bound to come your way.
Dare to let the stars guide you!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Purify and detoxify your body thoroughly. You're not the best with finances; take yours to a professional.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Don't keep taking out your frustrations on the family. Your sense of duty and perseverance is astounding. These traits will be rewarded.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You need to work on actually letting your feelings in. You can't always find faults in others. Admit it, Gemini, you too have weaknesses.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Always looking to feel safe won't get you anywhere. Dare to take some risks, Cancer. Opposites attract. Allow that to be your motto if you're looking for love.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Drink enough water every day. You're playing with fire if you embark on an adventure on a whim. Be careful not to get burned.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
The more you search for answers, the more uncertain the situation seems. Give yourself a refreshing boost with some fresh fruit!
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Some surprises are coming your way. Try not to get impatient. Do your best not to go overboard with planning. Growth isn't always pretty, Libra.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You have taken the right path. Your unerring instinct leads towards success. Everything is manageable. You should spend more time with your partner.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Think carefully about how you should deal with matters of the heart. If you don't change something now, your partner may leave you in the dust.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Your tendency to perfectionism can be very hard for others. You're a smart cookie and can tell what's coming.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
If cancellations or changes upset your plans, you don't have to go crazy. Go about making the necessary pivots carefully and tactfully.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Do everything carefully; you don't want to overshoot. Get ready for a great phase for love, harmony, and tenderness. Have fun spontaneously and haphazardly with dear people. Go to that party, Pisces.
