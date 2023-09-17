Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, September 17, 2023

Let some starlight into your heart and dare to let this light guide you. The free daily horoscope for Sunday has the wisdom you need to hear.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 9/17/2023. © 123RF/lightfieldstudios

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: relationships, both romantic and otherwise, may get a little intense today. Are you ready?

This is because the moon has made a square with the little planet of Pluto. This energy may make you ask yourself what you can do to make your life and relationships more exciting.

This impulse may clash with the lunar energy coming your way this Sunday. The moon is still in Libra, which means part of you may also crave peace and balance.

If you let new opportunities ignite the fire in you, success is bound to come your way.

Dare to let the stars guide you!