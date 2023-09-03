Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, September 3, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 9/3/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will this Sunday be your lucky day? Could Cupid have you in their sights? Check out your daily horoscope below to find out what the Venus retrograde means for you.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 9/3/2023. © unsplash/April Pethybridge Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: love and romance might get a bit easier starting today.

That's because Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, is turning today after hanging out in retrograde for the last six weeks. You may be able to now enjoy things with a heightened sense of pleasure. Many a zodiac sign may feel like the stars have sent them a confidence boost today. Some may even feel extra generous thanks to this Venus energy. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, September 2, 2023 This turn combined with the Aries moon may throw some signs for a loop. Today may not be the best day to make decisions. Check out your horoscope to see what these astrology transists mean for you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Now's the time to focus on morals as opposed to feelings, Aries. You seem too controlling to many around you. You can relax professionally.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Fortune has been kind and you've made a profit. Still, you shouldn't be carless with your pennies. You need a partner that's got a good amount of wit besides good looks.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Someone more ambitious may take the lead. Don't freak out, you don't have to be first in everything. You can control your feelings, and learn to follow.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't be so sluggish in making changes, you've got to do more for your health. Finding time for rest is easy, now is for focusing on activities that will benefit you.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

What more does your sweetheart need to do to prove their love? Leo, you need to celebrate the small successes, too.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Just because you're focused on helping doesn't mean your needs disappear. Admit it, you've got feelings. Express what it is you want.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Enjoy your time with friends and new people today. Just don't get too carried away by the moment.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

After a hard day's work, take a break. Relaxing activities will help you recharge. Don't annoy your friends by constant nagging.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

No matter how upset others may be, you always manage to bring in some calm. But Sagittarius, you're not meant for that traditional path. Exceptional beings like you need adventure too.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Temper that aggressive side of your nature and you'll keep the peace. You're a moody one today, and feeling short on balance. You need to work on finding satisfaction again. Only you can change things.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Take some time out for your family and you'll find what's missing. You're one cute air sign, and other people are starting to notice.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20