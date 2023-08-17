Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, August 17, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 8/17/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are the stars aligned for productive decision-making? Is it time to seize that new career opportunity or talk to your crush? The free daily horoscope can shine a light on the right path for you!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 8/17/2023. © Unsplash/David Clode Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: there's some new lunar energy about to affect you!

On August 17, the Moon begins to wax once again in the sign of Virgo. If you created any drama in the recent days or made a mess, then use this cosmic force to clean things up. Your horoscopes can help you figure out where your focus should be this Thursday. In matters of health, career, and love, the universe is always on your side. All it takes is tapping into the right astrological vibe. Don't let any luck or fantastic new opportunities pass you by. Use the wisdom of the constellations to find harmony and joy!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You want to help and do something good for others. If you're feeling stuck romantically, listen to your gut and not just your brain.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If there is still something on your mind, don't carry it around. Sort it out, and you'll feel better. It's time to have some serious discussions. You need to be able to make plans. Keep your eye on the ball!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Right now, you've got nowhere to go with your big plans. But something will give soon, Gemini! A path to success is beginning to take shape.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You'd prefer to shirk off all your responsibilities and tasks. That would be a real problem for your coworkers. It doesn't matter if you're angry, Cancer, you can't keep ignoring the loss.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are making a fool of yourself with empty promises. Get back to having your thoughts and feelings in sync and you'll be able to add some substance to your ambitious words.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

No one is trying to put you under pressure. That stress is all you, Virgo. Don't just harp on the mistakes others make. Take a good look at your own weaknesses.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Life is showing its sweet spot, embrace that. Your hard work is paying off and money is coming in. You're full of energy and have no interest in staying at home. Don't let your free time project drain your power.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are ready to bid those lazy times farewell – it's time to get going again! Don't fret over the past. Face the challenge at hand.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You should expect something surprising in your relationship. Your need for harmony may force you to confront your feelings and attachments to others.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Life is a gift and harmony is blooming. Sorrow is slowly becoming a thing of the past. You know how to mediate between people who disagree with each other.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Emotions are in the foreground of your relationship right now. You can make that career move. Sign that contract or take advantage of that offer – it's all about daring to commit to something long term.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20