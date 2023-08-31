Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, August 31, 2023
Astrology teaches us that each of the zodiac signs has a corresponding element, which defines them.
Virgo, Capricorn, and Taurus are Earth signs, who tend to be grounded and very tough.
Fire is what drives Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo. These three are driven by wild, hot passion.
Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio tend towards water. This association makes these signs moody and empathetic.
The Air signs are Libra, Gemini, and Aquarius. They can easily blow through things that puzzle others.
Your horoscope can help you make the most of your natural tendencies and the energy coming your way.
Reconnect to your essence and let the constellations move you forwards!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Prepare to finish that project on your own, but don't fret, you'll be full of energy and confidence. Professionally, this is a good time for you.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You can be a bit superficial, Taurus. You may find yourself fishing for complements. Just make sure you give your love the same kind of attention.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Even if you feel powerful, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take breaks. Love may be coming your way. Singles should be on the lookout.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
This testing time will pass soon, Cancer. Just do your best to stay calm and authentic. You don't have to prove anything to anyone.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
The stars are on your side and everything is going well. Stand up to those who don't understand your point of view.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Exercising outside is good for you. Attached Virgos should enjoy the romantic harmony of the coming days.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Dare to make a spontaneous decision, it'll spice up your love life. You thrive when you've got romance.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're super sensitive today and may feel misunderstood. Are you making too many demands of your partner? You can't swallow your feelings, Scorpio. Share them!
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Your fuse is short today. Take care not to explode. Allow yourself to laugh once a difficult task is done. Celebrate this feeling.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You need to think about your position and plan, or it won't pan out. That upcoming task demands your commitment. Make your decision and stick to it.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Steamy flirt sessions don't happen that often, embrace them when they do. You're one contradictory character, but you're charming.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Your partner can't always be there for you, They've got their own goals and desires. If something is driving you nuts about your partnership, you've got to address it.
Cover photo: unsplash/Claud Richmond