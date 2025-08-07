Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, August 7, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 8/7/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Look to the future with hope! The daily horoscope for August 7 can help you sort through any challenges you might be facing.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, August 7, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 8/7/2025. © 123RF/studio3321 Through astrology, each zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – can access cosmic messages that can enrich their lives. Are you in for a stroke of luck at work, or does Cupid have you in his sights? The horoscope can provide clues as to what awaits you this Thursday. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 4, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Tune in to your own feelings and learn to understand them. Only then can you find true peace and harmony. Astrology can provide a source of strength on your journey. Get started with the tips in your daily horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

In your love life, get ready for some confusing but exciting times you're sure not to forget! If someone hurts your feelings, ask yourself whether it was intentional or whether you are being extra sensitive.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are in good spirits and full of confidence, which is why some things will come easier for you than usual. You live more consciously, which encourages others to do likewise. Enjoy this period of harmony and contentment.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You can't get ahead at work with this attitude. Take some time to find what motivates you. Clinging to a hurtful relationship will only cause more pain.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A misunderstanding can be resolved through honest discussion and goodwill. If you are too clingy in a relationship, it could cause problems. Show your partner you trust them.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're overlooking great opportunities because you're not focused. If something's on your mind, deal with it, and don't keep putting it off. You can't afford any more distractions.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If something feels off in your relationship, think about what you can do to improve the situation. Your mood and energy levels are top notch! Take advantage of this time to boost your fitness program or start on a new project.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Only someone who is entertaining and intelligent has a chance with you. Don't settle for less! You will see a different side of someone you thought you knew well.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

What are you waiting for? The ball is in your court. Don't be afraid to take a risk. If some of your feelings seem scary to you, don't run away. You have to embrace your vulnerable side if you want to get closer to someone.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Be careful when shopping! It's easy to overdo it and spend more than you intended. Shift things down a gear, and go into savings mode. Make it fun by sifting through your closet for forgotten treasures.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

It's okay to treat yourself if you are feeling down, but don't let things go too far. It's time to make a change in your professional life. This can be scary, but you'll feel better once you get started.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Boost your immune system with a diet rich in vitamins and minerals. You'll need the extra energy throughout the day. Pamper yourself from time to time, perhaps with a fragrant bath or a soothing massage.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20