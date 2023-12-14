Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, December 14, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 12/14/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Dive into your daily horoscope for December 14 and find out what kind of cosmic energy is coming your way this Thursday!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, December 14, 2023 © 123RF/ nexusplexus Thursday, December 14 is about creating clarity out of chaos! The Moon spends the day in the independent sign of Capricorn. This lunar favors goal-oriented thinking and acting. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: what do you want to achieve? What's holding you back?

The Sun is also heading towards the true north node, so take this cosmic boost and run with it towards your destinations in love, career, and fitness! All the while, astrology will be at your side, guiding you down the right path.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Even though you feel powerless at work, you shouldn't get discouraged. Stay the course. Don't lose touch with reality by spending too much time in dream land. The only way to move on is to face the truth.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Make sure you have enough time to think through those important decisions. Don't let anyone rush you. You're so charming that it's hard for people to get angry at you, even when you're too direct.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You'd be better off refraining from cynical remarks at work. Getting good sleep is key to unlocking your full potential.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

What do you desire? Listen to your heart! Call your friends more, and not just when you need something.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Things are a bit tight financially. Don't panic, this is a temporary situation. The more balanced your soul is, the better your body will feel.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It might be a good idea to avoid alcohol for a spell. Your immune system needs a rest. Why are you being so dismissive of thinking ahead? Your partner is trying to plan a future with you!



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Get ready for new financial opportunities. Follow expert advice. The stars are pointing to a stormy romantic phase. Do your best to keep the peace. You may get emotional.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You don't beat around the bush, but you've got to be honest with yourself as well, Scorpio. You clearly don't trust your partner, otherwise you wouldn't be so controlling.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's a great time to recharge and make time for yourself. Be sensitive and choose a softer path. You'll achieve more if you do. You may be bored by the daily grind.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you're smart, you'll get into new concepts and strategies. Life isn't all sunshine and daisies, sometimes you'll have to deal with negativity.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You really turned someone's head. Brace yourself, Cupid is about to hit you hard. You're moving up in the ranks and are starting to overcome your fears. Dare to try something new.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20