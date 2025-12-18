Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, December 18, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 12/18/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

With hope in your heart and a spring in your step, there's nothing you can't achieve this Thursday! Let the daily horoscope for December 18 show you the way forward.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, December 18, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 12/18/2025. © 123RF / koi88 The universe is always ready to throw you some reminders of what you're truly capable of achieving. Whether you're looking for a spark in your love life, a promotion at work, or a more resilient body, every journey starts with one small step in the right direction. Astrology can be your compass to whatever destination you choose. With the Moon in Sagittarius, adventure beckons all zodiac signs. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: lean into your optimistic side and take on all challenges with a smile on your face this Thursday. The stars shine their light on both the valuable lessons of the past and the endless possibilities of the future. Open your eyes and heart to the wisdom of your horoscope as you step into a new day!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You feel calm and prepared for whatever life throws your way. Hold back a little when it comes to physical activities and redirect that spare energy into a single-minded focus on an achievable goal today. Persistent efforts will be rewarded.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It's not a good time to take risks, especially when it comes to your career. Focus on stability and try flying under the radar for a while. Conflict is brewing at work and you may be caught in the crossfire.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Success is within reach, but patience is required for it to be last in the long-term. Enlist the help of loved ones and adopt a collaborative approach in everything you do. Your love life is about to get an unexpected boost.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've steadfastly defied all odds and have won a lot of admirers, but don't get cocky now, Cancer. Winter has a way of bringing down your mood. Vitamin-rich foods and a strict sleep schedule will help.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Even though you tend to shirk tedious work, you're still popular with your colleagues. An inner restlessness drives you to seek out novelty for its own sake. That's OK for now, but ultimately, you'll have to figure out what you truly want.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you don't get your act together, your relationship won't survive. Start with an honest conversation about shared goals and values. It may help you learn something about yourself, as well as your partner.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Mistakes happen, Libra. Your lucky stars are hiding behind a dark cloud at the moment, so don't be too hard on yourself. You have a lot of compassion and are an attentive listener. Give yourself the benefit of the doubt for once.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You can pick up interesting and valuable tricks by tapping into the wisdom of a new connection. An innocent flirt has a chance to become a lasting connection if you want it to. Be clear about your motives.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A particularly strong craving for unhealthy food is often a sign of stress, Sagittarius. Don't eat your feelings, opening up to people you trust is much better for both body and soul.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Feelings can't be forced. If a relationship isn't working out, it may be time to cut your losses. First and foremost, be honest with yourself. Is love your true number one priority, or does it compete with other life goals?

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your tense mood is starting to affect those around you too. Avoid making big decisions while your judgment is clouded by external factors. Only by taking full responsibility can you bring about that inner peace you long for.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20