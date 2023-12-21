Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, December 21, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 12/21/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What do the stars say about your prospects on Thursday? The free daily horoscope for December 21 has all the answers you need to make progress in love, at work, and everything in between!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, December 21, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 12/21/2023. © 123rf.com/yurumi Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the last hours of a Moon in Aries shouldn't be wasted! Before the Earth's satellite moves into Taurus, squeeze every last drop of energy and inspiration out of your astrological environment. Trust the power of the constellations to guide you towards your goals in all aspects of life. Whether you're looking for big changes or just holding the line, the stars are always by your side. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Be mindful, stay open, and you'll find what you need in the practical advice offered by your horoscope. Here's what's coming up this Thursday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your partner needs to know if they're still your number one. You see it as your duty to support those in need, but that admirable quality can sometimes be shamelessly exploited.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your relationship will see an increase in intimacy and passion in through shared activities. Singles find their interest piqued by an unexpected encounter.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Hold back a little and don't give anyone unsolicited advice. Your persistent efforts to find solutions won't always be appreciated. Stand up for your progressive ideas at work, they're worth fighting for.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Professionally, that sleepy complacency is finally slipping away, to be replaced by an urge to effect positive change. Even if you stumble and make mistakes, stay the course and follow your gut instinct.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Compromise is not an option for you, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. There are major disagreements brewing within your family. Keep the peace!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You can expect a period of intense mental activity, which includes some heated arguments. Prepare for a few hurdles to appear in your way.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your big dreams for love can come true if you stick your neck out. Too many compromises for the sake of appearances harm you, stop being afraid to live the way you actually want to.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Despite small obstacles, you finish the year strongly at work. Don't react impulsively or irritably. Lean back, take a breath, and enjoy the silence.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

Now is a time for precise planning and goal setting. Take a close look at what's at the top of your list. You're not very willing to compromise with your partner, but there's no other way to ensure harmony.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't let yourself be pressured into making rash decisions. You already have more than enough on your plate. Keep a cool head, especially in financial matters. Too much willingness to take risks has undesirable consequences.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're still burdened by a serious disappointment in love. Try to let go! Don't make any big decisions yet, gather as much information as possible first.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20