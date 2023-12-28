Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, December 28, 2023

You've got the power to control your own destiny! Use your daily horoscope for Thursday to harness the power of the stars and achieve your goals.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 12/28/2023. © 123rf.com/natis76

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: figuring out what your priorities are may be a challenge today.

The positions of Mars and Neptune on December 28 make focusing on goals difficult. Some will find that their energy levels are up and down, while their desires are hard to pin down.

Now isn't the time to look for an easy way out of responsibilities or obligations. You'll need to buckle down and find new reserves within yourself.

Each sign of the zodiac faces challenges, but astrology can help you face them.

Let your horoscope guide you to the relationships, career, and success you crave!