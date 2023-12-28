Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, December 28, 2023
You've got the power to control your own destiny! Use your daily horoscope for Thursday to harness the power of the stars and achieve your goals.
Your free horoscope on Thursday, December 28, 2023
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: figuring out what your priorities are may be a challenge today.
The positions of Mars and Neptune on December 28 make focusing on goals difficult. Some will find that their energy levels are up and down, while their desires are hard to pin down.
Now isn't the time to look for an easy way out of responsibilities or obligations. You'll need to buckle down and find new reserves within yourself.
Each sign of the zodiac faces challenges, but astrology can help you face them.
Let your horoscope guide you to the relationships, career, and success you crave!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You crave closeness, but don't rush into things right now. Your dream partner will come when the time is right, Aries. All you need is patience.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
New impulses will lead you down a new path. Try not to take criticism personally, especially when it comes to people you trust.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
It's time to strive for change. Don't fall for every cute face that tempts you with adventure. Ask those tough questions before making a decision.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Don't wreck beautiful moments with a sense of heftiness. Even if you don't like to admit it, you need someone to lean on too.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Get ready for new love or an exciting encounter. You only push yourself when you're really into something, while tending to shrug off things you don't like.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Your balance helps you to cope with a delicate situation. Keep calm isn't easy, especially when you're so sensitive to external demands.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Don't let anything rattle you. Things will work out, Libra. You've got the ambition needed to finish what you've started. You aren't into to experimenting.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're slowly getting stronger again and adapting to new challenges and situations. Keep up the good work, Scorpio!
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Your charm makes many a heart pitter-patter faster. But if you're unable to say no to a fun flirt, your partner is guaranteed to get jealous. Don't play with fire, Sagittarius!
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Everything seems wonderfully romantic to you. It's a great time for a short break or a candlelit dinner. Enjoy this steamy phase.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Take care and resist temptations. You haven't been this social for a while. Your loved ones will be amazed and attracted to your charm.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Restlessness jeopardizes your ability to think logically and act purposefully. Now isn't the time for big decisions. You're a bit stuck and your goals are still taking root. It's alright if this upsets you, the phase will pass.
Cover photo: 123rf.com/natis76