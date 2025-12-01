Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 1, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 12/1/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

New month, new you? Monday's daily horoscope reveals what each zodiac sign can expect and how to make the most of every opportunity.

Your free horoscope on Monday, December 1, 2025

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Thoughts are swirling in your head, and they are starting to weigh you down. Pushing your fears and anxieties away won't help. You have to get at the root of what's troubling you. Astrology is here to help! Understanding how the movements of the planets and stars will impact you can help you gain control in moments of uncertainty.

Trust in your own strength and abilities, and let the daily horoscope guide you this Monday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Now is a good time for negotiations and discussions. Your negotiating skills are on point. Look out – love is in the air! The odds are high that you will meet someone interesting.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Let people see who you really are, not just a mask. Things definitely won't be boring. There is plenty of excitement ahead as you move from one adventure to the next.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You won't always know exactly what your partner wants from you. Sometimes you've got to ask. Responsibilities are starting to pile up. Take a deep breath, and prioritize your to-do's.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You are ahead of the game at work. You have an opportunity to make an important new contact. Don't give in on something you feel strongly about; you'll later regret it.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Everyone has their eyes on you, and you are loving the attention. Savor it! Introduce a little more variety into your love life. New experiences can help you and your partner grow closer.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Be brave, and don't compensate on your morals. People will see you were right in the end. You and your sweetheart will get along brilliantly, and there's not a cloud in the sky.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Teamwork makes you stronger, even at work. Cultivate an atmosphere of trust and collaboration. Couples should take the time to make plans for the future – this can help deepen your bond.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your bank balance is not looking good. Put the brakes on your spending. Lean on someone who makes you feel safe and secure.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

In your search for truth and meaning, make sure you are listening to others. Everyone has their own wisdom to share that can help you find where you want to go. Inspiration can come from the unlikeliest places.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're in the mood to celebrate. Get together with friends and have a good time. You've got everything under control, and you project confidence and ability.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Set aside time to finish those chores you've been putting off. This Monday is the day to buckle down on those responsibilities you've been avoiding. Your charm and attractiveness have caught someone's eye.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20